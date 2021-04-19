With the recent announcement of Marvel's newest film, Marvel fans are already debating what will occur should the film feature a Shang Chi vs Iron Fist fight.

Shang Chi vs Iron Fist: Who would win?

Though the Netflix adaptation of Iron Fist was canceled, it is definitely possible for the popular Marvel figure to return to the franchise and face Shang Chi in the Marvel film coming to theaters this fall.

Iron fist after watching that new #Shangchi trailer like pic.twitter.com/5Nh8PVYLMb — _Brixks_ (@_Brixks_) April 19, 2021

Already featured in several Marvel comics, including Issue #7 of Iron Fist from 2017, the fights between Shang Chi and the Iron Fist often end in a stalemate.

The Netflix series' cancelation suggests that Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a new take on Shang-Chi's story. However, that shouldn't stop the Iron Fist from making an appearance in the movie.

Due to the long fighting history between Shang Chi and Iron Fist, it is impossible to announce an unequivocal winner.

It is likely that Marvel has a plan to set up a series of Shang Chi films. This will be mean that it'll want to keep Simu Liu's character around for some time. Should Iron Fist make an appearance and the pair engage in a battle, the fight will likely end in favor of Shang Chi for narrative purposes.

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi {Image via Marvel Studios}

While Shang Chi vs Iron Fist fights have regularly occurred, some fans are calling for the pair to come together as a team. By allowing the two to fight side by side in future films, the Iron Fist series may be redeemed.

One trailer and I can already tell Shang-Chi is gonna slap so hard imagine a team up with Iron Fist for a sequel that would be so cool.#ShangChi #IronFist #Marvel pic.twitter.com/GXgBD4uVdW — Nightwing (@FlyingGraysonDC) April 19, 2021

Whether or not Iron Fist will be seen in Marvel's newest film featuring Simu Liu, fans can expect to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters on September 3, 2021.