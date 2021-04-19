With the first Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer being recently released on YouTube a few hours ago, lead Shang Chi actor Simu Liu has taken some time to reflect on what becoming a superhero has meant to him.

Check out the new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that @SimuLiu just debuted! Experience it only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/QORPTJdBRU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2021

Shang Chi actor 'Simu Lee' explains how the character in the movie is different from comic

The Marvel Universe is continuously expanding and evolving. While many franchises often turn to remakes or reboots, Shi Chang actor Simu Liu comments that the revival of the popular comic from the 1980s is so much more than that.

THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j1FD3Frpoo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Shang Chi actor comments that audiences know so much about the backstory of so many heroes, but they do not get to know a lot about Shang Chi's origin story.

Simu Liu also notes that while the film has been focused on Shang Chi from decades ago, he was relieved that the Marvel team he was working with had the liberty to work through previous aspects of Shang Chi that seemed stereotypical.

The actor went on to say in his interview that though the Shang Chi team was aware of the decisions they were making, the inclusion of voices from so many different backgrounds during the creative process allowed for the adjustments to come naturally.

"The really wonderful thing about movies like this where we have a plethera of characters that are diverse and that are rich in their own sense is that we do have so many different perspectives."

Alongside Shang Chi actor Simu Liu, viewers will also find Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai featured within the film. Overall, the film's release is being met with heartfelt excitement and high levels of anticipation.

Alright I’ll probably watch this — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Equally mixing representation with action and entertainment, Marvel's newest film featuring the Shang Chi actor is shaping up to be one of the most promising releases of the year. The film is expected to be released in theaters on 3 September 2021.