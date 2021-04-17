Popular actress Brie Larson has grown quite fond of Fortnite and has decided to share her latest obsession with her fellow Marvel Universe co-star, Tessa Thompson.

Documenting their experience via a YouTube video shared on Brie's own channel, the dynamic Marvel duo take to the battlefield radiating the positive energy that everyone needs in their lives today.

I love the bow! Season 6 of @FortniteGame is my favorite so far and I think I got @TessaThompson_x to become a gamer because of it. It's a win all around. Full video on YouTube: https://t.co/a0EuKPjGSS #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/lxF6EXZqjQ — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 16, 2021

Brie Larson dying to an NPC while teaching Tessa Thompson how to play Fortnite is the best thing on the internet today

Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson are some of the newest members within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing Captain Marvel and Valkyrie respectively, the pair have been fan-favorites on and off the screen for some time.

Of course, Brie's beloved nerdy personality shines right through as she shows Tessa and her viewers the Captain Marvel skin in her locker.

Fans cannot blame her though, and genuinely enjoy Brie's appreciation for her role in such a large universe. With Epic Games' confirmed continued partnership with Marvel, it is entirely likely that Tessa might even have a Fortnite Skin dedicated to her character should she become as passionate of a player as Brie Larson.

Brie Larson teaching Tessa Thompson how to play Fortnite just added years to my life, but I also need to discuss Brie having Captain Marvel with Baby Yoda in the game because what a DORK pic.twitter.com/QbYhjZzrHY — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 16, 2021

After designing their perfect outfit to enhance their performance, Brie takes Tessa to the battlefield with her for the first time since Avengers: Endgame, only to be eliminated by an NPC. Drawn to the NPC by the loot surrounding him, Brie and Tessa meet Raptor for the first time.

Advertisement

Larson Eliminated by Raptor NPC {Image via Brie Larson on YouTube}

The duo's energy stays positive and their morale stays high as they continue through several more matches. Larson can be seen driving, using bows, and using the mystical Isabelle skin.

Tessa Thompson's gasps of shock and intense concentration are equally as entertaining as Larson's performance on the battlefield, especially in the moment that Larson is able to tame a wolf. This was Thompson's one goal to achieve in creating this content and she was ecstatic to have reached it.

The Pair Tames a Wolf {Image via Brie Larson on YouTube}

Advertisement

After taming wolves, driving purple sportscars, and having a blast the entire time, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson achieve Tessa's first #1 Victory Royale. Fortnite fans, Marvel fans, and everyone in between, should take the time to view the video in its entirety below for an uplifting moment in their day.

While Larson and Thompson had a blast, viewers certainly had a blast watching the content that came out of this virtual hangout. They are now waiting to see what might come out of Brie revealing her latest dream as inspired by Tessa - to sing a song that gets played as loopers drive purple sports cars across the Fortnite map.

Until then, players can expect to see Larson's continued presence on the Fortnite Season 6 battlefield and possibly in other games.