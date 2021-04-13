It Takes Two has taken the hearts of many gamers as its artistic, relaxed gameplay takes players through several stunning worlds with challenging two-player mini-games along the way.

As with other similar games such as Little Nightmares, It Takes Two's gameplay is centered around appreciating the virtual environments players find themselves in and unlocking all of the hidden trophies.

This article curates all mini-game and trophy/achievement locations so as to act as an It Takes Two trophy guide for gamers looking to unlock all in-game achievements that they may have missed the first time around.

It Takes Two trophy guide: How to collect all in-game trophies and achievements

Below players will find a complete, chronological list of It Takes Two trophies, achievements, and mini games found in each location along with some tips and tricks along the way.

It Takes Two, The Shed: The Depths

1st Mini Game - Whack-a-Cody

2nd Mini Game - Flip the Switch

The Tree: Captured

1st It Takes Two Trophy / Achievement - Fried Friendship

One player needs to push the button to be sucked into the machine.

3rd Mini Game - Tug of War

The Tree: Deeply Rooted

Trophy / Achievement: Struck a Pose

Each player must do this to earn the achievement.

4th Mini Game - Plunger Dunger

Rose's Room: Pillow Fort

5th Mini Game - Tank Brothers

Played on arcade machine.

Trophy / Achievement: Plastic Prison Breakers

Interact with both plastic figurines.

Rose's Room: Spaced Out

6th Mini Game - Spacewalk

7th Mini Game - Laser Tennis

Trophy / Achievements - Faraway Frequencies

Find four frequencies.

Trophy / Achievements - Look at Him Go

Rose's Room: Hopscotch

Trophy / Achievement - A Daring Devil

8th Mini Game - Rodeo

9th Mini Game - Feed the Reptile

Trophy / Achievement - Break the Bank

Fill piggy bank with coins then jump on it to break it, must be done twice.

10th Mini Game - Batting Team

Rose's Room: Dino Land

Trophy / Achieivement - Snackosaurus

One player uses the dinosaur that acts as a crane to move platforms while the other player rides a dinosaur across the platform. The player with the crane-type dinosaur must eat the other player to unlock this achievement.

Rose's Room: Once Upon a Time

11th Mini Game - Bird Star

Trophy / Achieivement - On Rails Experience

Trophy / Achievement - Realize Your Art

Each player must jump into the art printer to be flattened for this achievement.

It Takes Two, Cuckoo Clock: Gates of Time

12th Mini Game - Bomb Run

Trophy / Achievement - Platforming Prodigy

Each player must reach the top of the tower to earn this achievement.

13th Mini Game - Horse Derby

Achievement / Trophy - Force Trangulated

Featuring a Zelda-based Easter Egg, players can ride a paddle boat that leads to a room featuring pots and rupees.

Snow Globe: Winter Village

Trophy - Achievement - Lost and Found Trophy

Players must find all four turtles and bring them back to the turtle mom. The player with the red magnet will grab the blue turtles while the player with the blue magnet will grab the red.

Trophy / Achievement - Mood Swing

Complete the Tower by ringing the bell to unfreeze the Tower before reaching the swings.

Note: Players must complete all three towers to unfreeze the entire area in order to gain access to all available mini games.

14th Mini Game - Snow Warfare

15th Mini Game - Shuffle Board

16th Mini Game - Icicle Throwing

It Takes Two, Snow Globe: Beneath the Ice

Trophy / Achievement - Something Fishy

Both players must feed the seals to unlock this achievement.

Trophy / Achievement - Terror of the Seven Seas

Both players must wear a pirate hat.

17th Mini Game - Ice Race

Players must trace the rings back to the starting line to start this mini game.

Garden: Green Fingers

Trophy / Achievement - Bug Sized Relaxation

Each player must interact with something inside of the spa.

Garden: Weed Whacking

18th Mini Game - Garden Swings

19th Mini Game - Larva Basket

Garden: Frog Pond

20th Mini Game - Snail Race

The Attic: Setting the Stage

21st Mini Game - Slotcars

22nd Mini Game - Chess

Available after completing the Rehearsal area.

23rd Mini Game - Musical Chairs

25th Mini Game - Track Runner

Out of order as players will return here after completing the Symphony area to complete this mini game.

It Takes Two, The Attic: Symphony

24th Mini Game - Volleyball

Trophy / Achievement - Meditation Maestro

The Final It Takes Two Trophy / Achievement

It Took Two, Awarded at Credits

Players looking for the option to watch a detailed walkthrough should turn to Maka91Prodctions' extremely helpful YouTube video, featured continuously throughout this article.

Though the co-op journey might be long, completing It Takes Two is a rewarding experience for gamers who are looking to play something a bit more relaxing. This It Takes Two trophy guide will help players identify what mini games and achievements are available where a they enjoy the detailed, interactive in-game scenery.