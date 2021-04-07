Outriders class guide: Best Pyromancer build with high crit rate and insane damage

People Can Fly's newest game, Outriders, was released just one week ago. With excited players already dedicated to the grind necessary to discover all that the game offers, strategic gamers are currently looking for the best builds for their chosen class.

Guide-focused YouTuber NickTew recently published a video explicitly breaking down the key elements necessary to create the best Pyromancer build. This article captures the highlights of his in-depth video.

Outriders class guide: Best Pyromancer build

Of the four available Outriders classes, the Pyromancer is a fire-focused character selection that is good for medium-range engagement. The Pyromancer class deals plenty of damage in its design, but players can enhance the damage done by creating the right in-game build.

NickTew's video illustrates the best build step by step for viewers, taking the time to explain the meta of it all.

Outriders skill choice

The first step to creating a Pyromancer build capable of insane damage is to select the proper Pyromancer skills.

The YouTuber's selection of Pyromancer skills (Image via NickTew on YouTube)

NickTew's personal selection includes Volcanic Rounds, Feed the Flames, and Overheat. This combination of Pyromancer skills offers Outriders gamers a solid foundation for the perfect balance of power and survivability.

The Volcanic Rounds skill is the key element of this stage of building in the Pyromancer class as it burns the air around enemies, inflicting Burn onto opponents even if the shot does not land.

"Feed the Flames" has a grappling element that pulls enemies towards players while inflicting Ash on the enemy and healing the player simultaneously.

Finally, the Overheat skill creates a burst of flames around the player. This burst will not only damage enemies around the Pyromancer, but should an enemy already have Burn inflicted on them, the burst will consume the Burn and deal even more damage to the opponent.

Pyromancer class skill tree

After carefully selecting the proper pool of the gamer's desired Outriders skill choices, the next step is to plan the path they will take in filling out the Class Skill Tree.

He focuses on ashing enemies more (Image via NickTew on YouTube)

NickTew works his way through the Ash Breaker tree, selecting the skills most focused around ashing enemies and dealing more damage to those who are ashed.

Gamers should not spend too much on Anomaly Power (Image via NickTew on YouTube)

Here, players should note the most important skills to select are Incinerate and Trial of the Ashes. These skills, paired together, inflict Ash onto enemies once they stop burning (Incinerate) and cause ashed enemies to take 30% more damage (Trial of the Ashes).

NickTew suggests Outriders players modify the Skill Tree to fit them. However, he warns against spending points on Anomaly Power as it does not affect Volcanic Rounds and offers no actual use to this Pyromancer build.

However, the content creator does spend some points in the Tempest Tree, where he selects With Fire and Rifle as it increases weapon damage by 30% when explosive skills are activated.

Outriders Pyromancer gear and mods

After selecting the optimal skills for the Pyromancer build, gamers should turn their attention to the gear available for this class.

Perpetuum Mobile could be a vital choice (Image via NickTew on YouTube)

Arguably the most critical element of the Outriders gear is its ability to be modified, which boosts damage done by players and alters ability durations.

NickTew stresses Perpetuum Mobile's importance in this segment as it replenishes the player's magazine after they kill an enemy with 35% or less of their ammo remaining. This allows them to have a steady ammo supply, increasing their survivability automatically.

Vampiric Mag pairs well with this mod as it also replenishes a weapon's magazine after killing a bleeding enemy, though only to 50%.

After ensuring these two modifications have been selected, as well as other changes assisting Volcanic Rounds, NickTew suggests that the remaining modifications can be filled by whatever selections the players would like to make.

Should Outriders players consider these suggestions when building their Pyromancer, they will surely see great results in their abilities and damage dealt.