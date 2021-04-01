How to play Outriders without a high-end PC

Outriders is set to be released this week, with players on all platforms gearing up to play the third-person co-op shooter.

PC players need to know what the requirements are to play Outriders and, as it turns out, there's a way to play without a high-end PC.

The official Twitter account for Outriders posted a tweet addressing the problem for players who may not have a high-end PC. Their answer is the use of NVIDIA Geforce Now.

Geforce Now is a membership-based streaming platform that uses cloud gaming. It allows users to stream cloud-based games to other devices, even if it's a phone or a low-end PC. According to their site, the platforms that are supported include PC laptops, desktops, Mac, SHIELD TV, and Android devices. Users can connect to their game libraries and utilize cloud saves to pick up where they left off on any platform.

In this case, the cloud-based streaming is the answer to playing Outriders without a high-end PC. There are free membership options with more limited access, especially to time. However, the priority membership with more access is $9.99 per month, and it would allow users to play Outriders without a high-end PC.

Outriders requirements and specs on PC

Aside from finding a way to play Outriders without a high-end PC, the full requirements list was revealed ahead of the game's release.

Running the game on the very best settings will require some serious hardware, such as an RTX 3080. However, there are requirements that go lower and in between expensive hardware.

Minimum requirements for Outriders: Low 720p/60fps

CPU: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 750Ti / Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage: 70GB

Recommended specs for Outriders: High 1080p/60fps

CPU: Intel i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70GB

Ultra requirements for Outriders: Ultra 4k/60fps

CPU: Intel i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / Radeon RX 6800XT

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70GB

Outriders is also available to preload for any players who are eager to get started on the game as soon as possible.

Anyone that does have the game downloaded will be able it play right away on April 1.