Nvidia announces Fortnite now has RTX

Nvidia has announced that Fortnite will include Ray Tracing and DLSS. During their live GeForce Special Event, the technology company started by showing a small trailer with a hint of what is to come for several games.

"Welcome.... to my kitchen."



NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is live with our Special Event! https://t.co/dk0Y2kL3wr pic.twitter.com/vLLpNE5jML — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 1, 2020

Nvidia RTX and DLSS coming to Fortnite

That was quickly followed by the trailer, specifically focused on Fortnite. The end of the clip announced that Ray Tracing and DLSS are coming soon to the juggernaut of battle royale games.

Just announced: Ray tracing and DLSS are coming soon to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/ZoXKp8yuAL — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) September 1, 2020

What is Ray Tracing?

Nvidia's Ray Tracing platform is known as Nvidia RTX. Simply put, it is a technique that makes video game light behave as it would in real life. It effectively traces the path that a ray of light takes in the physical world and simulates it accordingly.

What is DLSS?

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, and is a technology developed by Nvidia. It uses this deep learning technology to produce images that look like higher-resolution versions of original lower-resolution images.

What this means for Fortnite

The graphics in Fortnite are about to get a significant boost. For those with a powerful enough graphics card, the game's island is going to be as beautiful as it has ever been. Nvidia bringing RTX and DLSS capabilities to the game means better lighting, shadows, and real-time reflections.

Although Fortnite is the farthest game from having realistic in-game graphics, this is a huge step towards more realism within it. Just because it is a bit cartoonish at times does not mean it can't benefit from the realistic effects of lighting and shadows in-game.

As seen in the trailer, the reflections are a big selling point. Players will be able to see themselves in mirrors, water, and even in the reflective surfaces of cosmetic items.

All in all, Nvidia getting Fortnite on as a client is a big deal. More people than ever before will be experiencing their game-changing graphics technology.