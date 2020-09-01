Street Serpent Bundle goes live in Fortnite Season 4

A new starter pack bundle has been released in Fortnite with its recent surprise update. The game is known for its rather generous bundles, which are known as "starter packs", as they are usually on the cheaper side. These bundles allow players, specifically new ones, to start their Fortnite locker collection with a new limited-time set.

Fortnite bundle packs have always been trendy. Such packages include the Travis Scott Astronomical Bundle, the Batman Caped Crusader Pack, the Summit Striker Starter Pack, and the Ace Starter Pack. The new one is bound to be just as popular as some of the previous ones.

What's the new Fortnite bundle?

The Street Serpent Pack is the name of the new bundle. The official description states

"Street fights and back alley brawls are what you will find with the Street Serpent Pack."

The character that comes with the bundle looks like the perfect blend of street urchin and assassin. He brings to mind several different types of street-level superheroes from across comic book history. That makes him the ideal partner for this Fortnite season's Marvel theme.

What is included?

- 600 V-Bucks

Description: V-Bucks are the in-game currency that can be spent in Fortnite Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World modes.

- Seeker Outfit

Description: Nothing’s lost that can’t be found.

- Chainstick Pack Back Bling

Description: Built for back alley brawls.

- Street Blade Pickaxe

Description: A powerful, street-sweeping polearm.

How to obtain Fortnite's Street Serpent Pack

The Street Serpent Pack is a brand new bundle that costs real money, rather than V-Bucks. The official price is $3.99 (292 INR). The pack can be purchased in the respective stores of each system, such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. Just buy the pack, let it download, then start up Fortnite and equip the items.