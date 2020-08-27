Fortnite Season 4: All Marvel Superheroes arriving in the Battle Royale island this season

Unlike various updates and new features of the past, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has arrived on time, and with a plethora of content. New POIs, the Unvaulting of some past weapons, the introduction of new mythic weapons, as well as the horde of Marvel characters are the clear highlights of the update.

On one hand, there is the impending threat of Galactus who is fast approaching the Fortnite island. On the other, a team of ‘some’ of the Earth’s mightiest heroes, along with some notable X-Men characters have made their way to the Fortnite island. The aim is to protect their ‘reality’ and remember every detail of their past selves. As of now, Thor has confirmed in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass trailer that their memories are ‘broken’.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Needless to say, the developers appear to have listened to worldwide Fortnite fans, and seemed to have managed the Superheroes’ inclusion in the original Fortnite storyline. In this article, we look at all the Marvel Superheroes who are arriving, or have already arrived on the Fortnite island for Chapter 2 Season 4.

For starters, there is the God of Thunder and lightning Thor, who was the first to arrive, and rushed to warn the inhabitants of the Fortnite island about Galactus’ impending attack. Next up, we have perhaps the most popular Marvel character in the form of Iron Man aka. Tony Stark. A rumored Mythic weapon called ‘the Stark Industries Energy Rifle’ is also expected to be added to the game soon.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Moving on, we have Marvel Supervillain Doctor DOOM, who has even been given his own POI in the form of Doom’s Domain along with the Mystical Bomb Mythic Weapon. Further, we have arguably the cutest Marvel character in the form of Groot, along with the tiny but mercurial raccoon Rocket, who was also spotted in the Chapter 4 Battle Royale trailer.

This is in addition to the She-Hulk, who has also been added. Finally, we have Silver Surfer’s surf board, although there is no confirmation yet as to whether the character himself will be making an appearance in Fortnite’s new season.

Image Credits Epic Games

Moving on to Marvel’s X-Men characters, we have the easily the most popular one in Wolverine, who appeared incessantly angry during the trailer. Further, we have popular mutant shape shifter Mystique, who should have some interesting Mythic weapons of her own, as we will see.

To round up the rather long list, we have one of the most powerful mutants in the form of Storm, who has various weather-manipulation powers. As of now, these are the only Marvel superheroes who have been confirmed. Considering this is only the beginning of the season, as well as Forntite developers’ tendency to keep their cards close to their chests, further characters might as well make their way to the island!

You can watch the Chapter 4 Battle Pass trailer below.