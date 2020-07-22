Fortnite content creators furious at Epic Games over 'clickbait' updates

Fortnite’s v13.30 update was one of the most anticipated ones in recent memory. Since the beginning of the month, rumors had suggested that cars would be introduced to the game on 21st July. Furthermore, Fortnite gamers around the world were waiting for the map to take its final form after the gradual changes they had witnessed over the past month.

Credit: Youtube.com

However, the update did not offer much, leading to some notable Fortnite content creators feeling irked.

“Epic ACTUALLY Did This?!..”: YouTuber furious at Epic over ‘clickbait’ updates regarding Fortnite

A video was posted on YouTube by thatdenverguy, and pretty much summed up every Forntie gamer’s current feelings. He began by discussing how highly-anticipated the update had been, with all the new changes and features that Epic Games was expected to add.

Credit: twitter.com

Cars were supposed to be added, but Epic responded by removing most of them from the game while others were left buried in the dirt. He hoped that cars would eventually be added to the game, but speculated on the reasons behind Epic’s regular delays of late.

Around Christmas last year, fans had speculated that the delays might be because of the team being on a break, while since then, the coronavirus pandemic has stalled plans of most companies. With the latest setback, he said that Epic is running out of excuses, and should start coming up with useful updates like it did earlier. He further blamed the recent stagnation to Fortnite’s continuing demise, arguing that such situations never happened when it was the biggest game in the world.

Credit: epicgames.com

Furthermore Fortnite streamer Fresh’s response can be seen in the video. He talks about how the developers have been on holiday over the past few months, and have updated the game for the first time!

May there be a day we see 2018 update nights again 🙏 — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) July 21, 2020

Lachlan’s live reaction was also included in the video, where he proclaimed that back in 2018, update nights meant something. He resonated similar feelings on Twitter, via the following post:

Well this achieved nothing — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) July 22, 2020

Lachlan even went ahead and put up a poll for users to decide whether they prefer significant Fortnite updates every three weeks or consistent small ones. As of now, 50.5% of the respondents chose the ‘small updates option’, while others stuck with the system currently!

The same kind of reaction was seen on LazarBeam’s Twitter account, where he reminisced about the ‘Update nights’ of earlier times:

I remember when update night was update night dude — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) July 21, 2020

Regardless, we should be able to drive around in cars soon. If not, well, we will be here to tell you about all the fans who lost their minds!

Credit: twitter.com

Credit: twitter.com

Credit: twitter.com

You can watch the entire video reaction below: