Fortnite update v13.30: Map changes, new LTMs, bug fixes and more!

Earlier this month, various Fortnite leakers on Twitter had speculated that cars would be added to the game on 21st July. Now that the v13.30 update is out, that hasn't turned out to be the case, and it seems that Fortnite users will have to wait at least a couple days more to be able to drive around in cars.

Regardless, the update does bring forth further map changes and bug fixes. This includes the reopening of whirlpools, something gamers around the world had been wondering about for quite some time.

Credit: companionforfortnite.com

Fortnite v13.30 update: Everything you need to know

As far as the map is concerned, water levels have gone down in specific locations. New landmasses have been seen, particularly towards the Northern stretches of the Fortnite map. Similarly, more landmasses and movement have been noticed among the islands near Fortilla and Rickety Rig.

Also, new gas stations have emerged in multiple POIs, such as Salty Spring and Lazy Lake. Fans were quick to point out the new design and locations across the map. Moreover, new 'Summer Splash' LTMs — Payback!, Catch! and One-shot — have been added, with more new ones in the pipeline.

Credit: reddit.com

Various issues were also addressed by the update, apart from the bug fixes in the creative mode.

Credit: epicgames.com

Battle Royale

1. Whirlpools were re-enabled.

2. The issue with the Supply Drops not opening at The Authority was solved.

3. Floating Rings are now visible to gamers on lower settings as well.

4. The Black rectangles that appeared behind the players' backs when they turned around in the storm no longer appear.

5. Gliding is now working correctly around the Authority POI.

Credit: epicgames.com

Save The World

1. The animation issue with the 'Goin Constructor' ability has now been solved.

2. The problem with ammo being used up when weapons are dropped has been resolved.

Credit: redbull.com

Mobile

1. Players' names are no longer cut off in the voice chat tab of the social menu.

Regardless of the above, there is further news about when cars might be introduced into the game.

When will cars come to Fortnite?

As you can see, Fortnite players have already begun asking the question.

Credit: twitter.com

Credit: twitter.com

While there is no official confirmation as to when cars might be introduced, new gas stations have popped up across the map, which means that cars are not far off as well. As of now, many of the island's cars have been removed from the game.

"No Sweat is investigating auto coverage. Until then, many of the Island’s vehicles have been recalled" - This likely means that many prop cars and vehicles have been removed to add vehicles in later this week. They may arrive with the water level change on the 24th. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/GZ8eBFteG9 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 21, 2020

However, the Fortnite | News & Leaks Twitter account posted the following regarding the Week 6 challenges. As you can see, the fourth challenge on the list is to "Gas us a Vehicle at Catty Corner".

The cars should be activated just before challenges go live! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Y1XApxOL3A — Fortnite | News & Leaks 🌴 (@FNinformation) July 21, 2020

This suggests that cars are going to be added sometime really soon, and well, we are ready!