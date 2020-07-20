Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 3 has introduced widespread map changes. These changes have occurred due to an adjustment in water levels. Further alterations in the map will allow players to drive around in cars.

For now, however, the changes have been gradual, and the players have had to deal with quite a bit of waterlogging in many important locations.

Credit: youtube.com

Epic Games has temporarily disabled whirlpools in Fortnite. The same happened for a day at the beginning of the month, but the issue was resolved quickly, and Fortnite had urged gamers to “get their whirl on”. You can see the Twitter post below:

This issue has been resolved and Whirlpools have returned! Get out there and get your whirl' on! pic.twitter.com/8ZXqRD8lq6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 2, 2020

When will Whirlpools reopen in Fortnite Season 3?

Even though the issue was resolved for the first time, on 10th July, the official Fortnite Status Twitter account posted the following:

Credit: twitter.com

This has proved to be quite a disappointment for the players who used to access whirlpools to go around in the Fortnite map. The sudden news of whirlpools being disabled led to quite a few jokes and memes being made on the internet, that signified how often people use whirlpools in the game.

me having to walk instead of using the whirlpool pic.twitter.com/tnDBPrxJme — Vaderz (@VaderzFN) July 10, 2020

Advertisement

Further, the same has rendered the first Aquaman challenge called 'Use a Whirlpool at the Fortilla', impossible to do. This is a significant impediment for people who are yet to complete the Aquaman challenges.

Credit: twitter.com

As Epic generally resolves issues quicker than the ten days it has taken to address this one, a barrage of Fortnite gamers have taken to social media and Google to find out when exactly they would be able to use whirlpools in the game again. However, for the time being, nothing has been officially said by Epic, and whirlpools are still disabled in the game.

Credit: twitter.com

Some players suggested on Twitter that Epic opts to fix the easiest bugs first, as they resolved the ‘Secret passages’ glitch promptly, but have still not resolved the issue with the Whirlpools. Others disagreed:

Credit: twitter.com