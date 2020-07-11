Fortnite: Preview of the map updates

The update to the Fortnite Season 3 map is planned for tomorrow.

Here's a quick preview of the expected changes and what it means for players.

(Image Credit: @iFireMonkey)

Players have known for quite some time that the recent flood to come to Fortnite was going to be temporary. The first wave in a series of changes comes tomorrow, and here’s a quick preview of what players can expect to find.

Fortnite water levels and you

Current Map [Left] compared to the upcoming map after the water level changes [Right]: pic.twitter.com/fpDGyDMzyA — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 10, 2020

If you’ve been playing Fortnite at all during the last month, you’ve certainly noticed the sudden abundance of water this latest season. Water has changed how players are expected to approach the game as a whole, but even this is only temporary. This latest patch will bring changes mostly to the western half, with some slight updates to the northeastern quadrant.

The southeastern quarter of the map will be mostly unchanged since that quarter of the map is already almost entirely mountains and hills, and therefore above water.

Merging landmasses, fewer waterways

NEW Tomorrows Map Changes! *RISKY POI* (Water Level Week 4 Changes) v13.... https://t.co/uYExSbk1kW via @YouTube — Happy Power (@HappyPower) July 10, 2020

So far in Fortnite Season 3, getting around quickly has been done mostly with either boats or with stationary map features such as whirlpools. However, with the northwestern landmasses merging, travel by boat is going to get a bit more cumbersome. Many of the marshlands in the north are going to dry up as well, meaning boats will become much more limited to the open ocean and rivers as a means of travel.

However, with the water receding, Risky Reels will be returning as a point of interest for players to drop in and loot up. Risky Reels stands out as a decent place to visit due to the high number of vehicles found at the location. It is unknown if this location will become a future spawning location for cars once that feature is implemented, but for the moment it will remain an excellent place to farm up metal if you’re having difficulty finding it out in the wilds.

Planning for the future

Since PS4 doesn't have encrypted PAKs, @VollMitBotox's game glitched and it showed him the last map stage! pic.twitter.com/t7fQKagbGC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

This is the first significant change to the Fortnite map this season, but it surely won’t be the last. Players who are enjoying the water of this season should be sure to play as much as they can before the end of the season when the map is set to return to its standard island shape. Until then, boats and sharks will just have to be the norm in Fortnite.