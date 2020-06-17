Fortnite Season 3: How to ride a shark

If you’re planning on getting around safely in Fortnite, the first thing you’ll want to do is find yourself a fishing rod or harpoon gun.

While already useful for catching fish which can rapidly restore your health mid-fight, now they have the added utility.

Fortnite season 3 is here and there some big changes have been made to the game. By now, most of you have noticed the massive amount of water everywhere. Our little island has been flooded, but that’s no reason to stop jumping in and building up as players race the storm.

Are there sharks in Fortnite?

Water brings with it new dangers and swimming from place to place is not something you want to do carelessly. In addition to the players who might be watching you, there are now sharks swimming around, hungry and ready to attack an unsuspecting or unprepared player.

But it’s not all bad, these fearsome predators can also be used to your advantage, and with how slow swimming is, you’ll definitely want to make an effort to conquer the beast.

How to ride a shark in Fortnite

If you’re planning on getting around safely, the first thing you’ll want to do is find yourself a fishing rod or a harpoon gun. While already useful for catching fish which can rapidly restore your health mid-fight, now they have the added utility of apprehending the man-eaters and putting them to use.

If you score a hit, your character will sprout a pair of water skis and you can begin steering your new ride around the waves. Sharks provide a quick and versatile way to get between points of interest in the new map, with the slight risk of getting bitten if you miss or mess up.

But it’s not all upsides. Players are going to need to be careful. The Fortnite community is perfectly comfortable waiting and watching for vulnerable players in the water. Experienced Fortnite players will know that being caught in the water can spell doom.

If you get caught in the middle of the water you might have a hard time building to defend yourself, so make sure to use these new modes of transportation carefully. If you think you might run into other players, try to use jump pads instead, but if the way is clear, go fishing, catch a shark, and ride on!