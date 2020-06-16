Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3: Update time, battle pass, leaked skins & more

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is set to be based on an aquatic theme.

The article features new season update timings, date, battle pass info, and information on leaked Fortnite skins.

Here is everything you need to gear up for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release (Image Credits:Sizzy)

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite is all set to make its ostentatious entry tomorrow. The on-going season ended on Monday 15th of June with an Epic Games signature big-bang event, which was dubbed 'The Device'.

A long and persistent rivalry between the Ghost and Shadow faction saw its conclusion yesterday and claimed 'The Agency' as a parting souvenir; blowing it to bits towards the end of the event. Players were conditioned to expect a 'flood' but were baffled by the form it took during the Doomsday live event.

Midas' infamous 'Doomsday device' seemingly failed to 'stop' the storm and instead replaced it with hydro-power contrary to the electrical storm we had seen before.

Soon as the 'Device' event saw its climax and teasers pointing towards Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 was dropped all over Fortnite social. You can read the entire discussion covering every teaser here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Start Time and Date

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is scheduled to start on 17th of June 2:00 AM EST (Image Credits: iFireMonkey Twitter)

The new season Fortnite is confirmed to start on 17th June 2020. The downtime for the Fortnite update is expected to begin at at 2:00 AM EST / 1:00 AM CT.

Given the importance of the Fortnite season 3 update, the downtime may go on for 2 to 3 hours before players can drop back in the game.

Multiple Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks and speculations have pointed towards the possibility of a new map. However, Tabor Hill, a popular Fortnite content creator, received a tip from an anonymous source stating that the Fortnite map will be submerged underwater initially, new POIS and locations will reveal themselves once the water level drops.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaked skins

Every season, the Fortnite storyline moves forward introducing new characters to the game, some have considerable impact on the narrative. Here are two Fortnite leaked skins which originally featured during the live event yesterday.

Agent Jonesy / John Jones

Agent Jonesy is could possibly be a battle pass skin in Fortnite Seaosn 3 (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The community beloved Jonesy was seen in a brand-new avatar, neatly wrapped in a tuxedo; seemingly busy co-ordinating a 'simulation' of sorts. Here is the entire Agent Jonesy cut-scene for you to watch.

The skin is expected to either be a Chapter 2, Season 3 battle Pass item, or drop as a standalone cosmetic in the Fortnite itemshop.

'The Engineer'

'The Engineer' is one of Fortnite's leaked skin that has gained a ton of traction recently.

The Engineer, whose whereabouts and intentions are still unknown, made her small yet significant debut during the Doomsday live event yesterday.

Her image was plastered all over a file which read 'TOP SECRET' and was handled by the same office that Agent Jones is a part of.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 battle pass price and other details

WATCH: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 battle pass concept

The seasonal battle pass features cosmetics that are tied to the on-going theme in Fortnite. Knowing the Fortnite Season 3 is set around a 'flood', players can expect skins that match the upcoming storyline.

Two battle pass variants will be available immediately after the launch of the new season; Standard 950 vBucks and 2800 vBucks variant. Buying the 2800 variant allows you to instantly unlock the first 25 tiers of the battle pass.

