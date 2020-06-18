Fortnite Season 3 is a Water Level

(Image Credit: Krytzo)

Season 3 of Fortnite has drastically changed the map in the game. The large island in Fortnite now comprises of many smaller islands separated from each other by large volumes of water. Anyone who has been a gamer for more than a few years can tell you that what we have in Fortnite is a water level.

The water level is a classic part of games, both old and new. From Zelda and Mario to this current version of Fortnite, water levels provide much of the same changes to game-play and have many of the same issues as they did back then.

The Water Level Problem in Fortnite:

Water levels in a game are usually received with a groan and for good reason. These levels are usually the most annoying and most difficult in any game, and they rarely improve the game-play.

Featuring restricted movement, changes in the game’s physics and reliance on awkward modes of transportation, water levels are almost never associated with better control over your character.

What has Fortnite done in this regard?

Fortnite’s best decision was not allowing players to swim underwater. Adding another direction of movement usually only makes controlling the character feel clunky and unresponsive. Instead, players can jump and dive repeatedly in order to get a small speed boost.

Other ways of getting around in Fortnite include vehicles and even sharks - all of which keep a player on the surface of the water.

Fortnite’s unique issues with water:

This water glitch is a big yikes! Can’t hear any game play at all! #Fortnite — 🍒Beconica🎮 (@Beconica_) June 17, 2020

Water in Fortnite poses a unique problem as well. For a game that relies so much on building quickly and efficiently, getting caught in the middle of the ocean severely limits your ability to defend yourself.

Players will almost certainly need to play more carefully and more defensively in order to avoid losing to a quiet observer ready to shoot when the moment is right.

On the contrary, well-positioned players in Fortnite may be encouraged to watch the seas for anyone attempting to cross the islands.

How will this change the Fortnite game-play?

Changes to the Fortnite map alters the risk/reward ratio in the game. The addition of water may encourage players to play more safely than they would do otherwise. You may want to use a jump pad to cross the ocean rather than saving it until the end game. You may also prefer to find a boat rather than swimming across.

While a water level in a game usually has negatives, in a competitive environment the situation gets flipped. Limits on a player’s ability to move or defend themself may be bad for them, but for anyone looking to take out an easy target, or to maximise their game-play with good positioning, will find the changes welcome.