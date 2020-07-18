Fortnite water level drops again: Pleasant Park changes, islands moving and more

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has seen a plethora of map changes that have happened gradually over the past month. With cars soon to be introduced, the map changes should be coming to an end over the next few days.

By 21st July, the map should be ready with better roads on which cars can ply. As this day comes closer, more and more locations have undergone considerable change. An update on 18th July (today) resulted in further changes to the Fortnite map.

Fortnite: Latest map changes

The first and biggest change is that Pleasant Park is officially water-free! It is one of the oldest locations in Fortnite, and one of the most popular ones as well. Pleasant Park had been submerged since the start of the season, but is now back to normal.

You can compare the new map on the right with the old one on the left, in the picture below:

Furthermore, a majority of Craggy Cliffs has also emerged from under water. Barring a few buildings, the unnamed POI is now accessible and should emerge completely over the next few days.

Also, Slurpy Swamps appears to be emerging from under water, while water levels around Frenzy Farm and Weeping Woods have also reduced. All these locations should be back to normal within a few days. However, some islands around Slurpy Swamps actually appear to be moving, while the landmasses around Rickety Rig have also moved a bit.

Water levels have also decreased around Holly Hedges, and a couple of roads can be seen emerging. The Authority is also getting more intimidating by the week, and water levels around the structure are decreasing as well. The same kind of changes can be seen around Dirty Docks, with more and more objects emerging from under water.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, overall water levels have gone down, and some random landmasses have emerged all over the map.

To view all other minor changes that have happened, you can watch the video below. It was posted on YouTube by Kanga:

Needless to say, the Fortnite map has undergone widespread changes and various locations are now emerging from under water. Pretty soon, roads will emerge, and we will be able to drive cars across the map!