Fortnite: Map changes to Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges and more in new patch

Water recedes in Fortnite, and players have more of the new map to play with.

Here are some of the new locations and how you can take advantage of them.

(Image Credit: @FN_Assist)

The newest Fortnite patch is here and players can now see the changes for themselves. Here’s a quick overview of all the new locations and items now available as the flood recedes.

More land everywhere

Naturally, as the water recedes each individual island will get slightly bigger. Certain landmarks are also making their reemergence. Of note, players can once again see the small stonehenge at Frenzy Farm poking just a bit out of the water, along with the space between Salty Springs and Holly Hedges becoming much more connected.

Some taller buildings and structures are more accessible as well, with warehouses at Dirty Docks reportedly sticking out of the water. Craggy Cliffs is much more usable as each house in general gains access to one lower level.

Finally, some trash islands either moved or were lost to the ocean during this update.

How will this change playing in certain areas in Fortnite

One of the things players will notice is a return of natural verticality to Fortnite. The flood event had the effect of flattening many of the locations within the game, meaning that the only way players could experience a significant height difference between themselves and their opponents was if they built it themselves.

Natural verticality simply means that the map will allow for many more differences in heights between players without the need for building. How you approach an engagement when both players are on level ground, and how you approach an engagement if one player is significantly higher than the other are going to be quite different.

How can you take advantage of the receding water levels in Fortnite

The obvious way to use this to your advantage is to position yourself in the higher position, but that is much easier said than done. Rather, I would encourage players to approach towns and cities in Fortnite with caution. Building roofs offer a way for players to hide while maintaining a height advantage, which makes moving into these towns riskier than if the field were flat.

Inversely, if you think players will have to approach or travel through a town, it might make for a good ambush location. Keep an eye out for any places you can watch over a large area with good cover in this newest patch in Fortnite.