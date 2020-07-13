Fortnite Stage 4 Map Changes: Pleasant Park uncovered, new roadways and more

A look at the Fortnite Season 3 Stage 4 Map changes that will likely take place in the future.

These map changes will slowly reveal the final map of Season 3 when cars will be added to the game.

Stage 4 of Map Change in Fortnite (Image Credit: StrawDesertHD/Twitter)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been following the underwater theme for quite some time. However, it seems like the water level is decreasing as the season is gradually coming to an end. New locations and roadways are now in the spotlight as developers are set to introduce cars in the game.

StrawDesertHD on Twitter revealed a Stage 4 map in Fortnite which has some pretty interesting features. In this article, we will look at some key changes that are present on the map.

'Pleasant Park' is fully out of water

Underwater Pleasant Park in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credit: Gamepur)

Pleasant Park is the most OG place to land in Fortnite. During the start of the season, it was flooded with water but in the Stage 4 map, we can see that water has totally receded in the location.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 3: Why are players rejecting the new ‘Charge’ Shotgun?

Advertisement

New roadways to be added in the map in Fortnite

Cars in Fortnite (Image Credit: Reddit)

As the water levels are decreasing, never-before-seen roads, like the one connecting Misty Meadows to Holly Hedges, are appearing on the map. These roads will facilitate the cars that are set to be introduced and will make mobility in the game even better than it is now. The structure of these roads is, however, still not confirmed.

Will the Weeping Woods and No Sweat Storage facilities be gone from Fortnite?

No Sweat Storage in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

Weeping Woods will not be a part of this map but they might be added in the future. Another interesting find is the absence of No Sweat Storage facilities on the map. Were they added to the game just for the flood? Or are they moving as the water level decreases day by day? We will have to wait for the season to end to know the story.

Also Read: Fortnite v13.30 Early Patch Notes: Updated map, golden cars, Renegade emote and bug fixes