Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All-new changes — weapon vaults, new locations and more

A new season of Fortnite is upon us. The fate of the island remains uncertain, with a dangerous enemy heading its way. However, a few superheroes and the island's inhabitants have joined forces to defeat this common foe.

The new season's narrative is based around Fortnite vs Galactus, or that's what most of us made of the trailer, dubbed the 'Nexus War'.

Also read: Fortnite v14.00 early patch notes: Season 4 Battle Pass, seasonal theme, new bug fixes and more

Along with freshly arrived paladins and mysterious storyline developments, a horde of smaller changes, including weapon nerfs and new locations, have also made their way in-game.

For now, the Fortnite Season 4 storyline seems to be moving in a direction where Marvel's heroes and the game's characters work together to stop 'Galactus' from consuming the Fortnite universe.

Fortnite Season 4: All weapon changes — Vault/Unvault

This has to be among one of the best updates to the game, as it sees the unvaulting of the community-beloved Pump Shotguns. A few more weapons, such as the Tactical SMG, will also be making their appearance in the game.

The followings items have been Unvaulted and added back into the game in Season 4 of Fortnite:

Advertisement

Bounce Pad

Tactical SMG

Pump Shotguns

Scoped Assault Rifle

Revolver (Legendary and Epic)

Combat Shotguns

Shockwave grenade

Boogie Bombs

Port-A-Fort

Traps

Also read: Fortnite: iOS and Android receive 500MB Update, Tart Tycoon Outfit rewarded

Full list of Items that have been Vaulted in the new season:

Launch Pads

Tac Shotguns

Pistols (Legendary/Epic)

Regular SMGS

Stink Bomb

Hunting Rifles

Decoy Bombs

Rapid Fire SMGs

Players can expect a whole new experience with the Fortnite Season 4 update. Additionally, these changes to the weapons pool should be alluring to swarms of old players.

Moreover, the rumours of a new 'energy weapon' seem accurate, as it was spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 trailer. Here is an image showcasing the same:

New weapon!?:



Stark Industries Energy Rifle pic.twitter.com/GkJ0hshs5q — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Season 4: Map changes

Several map changes have also made their way in-game with the new update. Following is a list of few significant changes that will be effective immediately:

Pleasant Park is now known as Doom's Domain .

. Two new POI's, titled 'Sentinel Graveyard' and 'Helicarrier', have been added to the map.

A new Avengers-themed POI is rumoured to drop shortly as the season progresses.

'The Agency' is now completed deserted, with no henchmen and bosses around.

New POIs: Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard & Helicarrier! pic.twitter.com/x7S7Ex9rqt — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Season 4: Marvel superhero abilities

Some of the Marvel superheroes like Groot and Doctor Doom have had some abilities added, which was tracked by Skin-Tracker. Here are the added powers:

Another ability/pickup:



Name:

Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb



Desc.:

Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact. pic.twitter.com/1MrczVL0PR — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) August 27, 2020

Also read: Fortnite: Top five Unvaulted weapons that need to return in Chapter 2, Season 4

Some more Marvel Heroes abilities/pickups:



Name:

Groot's Bramble Shield



Desc:

Be enveloped in Groot's embrace. Block incoming damage and heal nearby players. Reactivate to cancel early. I am Groot. pic.twitter.com/2ZtATyFfsL — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) August 27, 2020

It will be interesting to see if these abilities are provided to players using the skin in-game, or as part of LTMs, which sounds more reasonable at this point.

Also read: Fans angry as Manchester City tease new 'Fall Guys' skin as Lionel Messi announcement