Fortnite: Top 5 Unvaulted weapons that need to return in Chapter 2, Season 4

Fortnite has a rich history of vaulting overpowered and fan-favorite weapons in the past, which has led to some furious as well as sad community reactions. Sometimes, some players simply lose interest in the game as their favorite weapons get vaulted.

For those who don't know about vaulting in Fortnite, it's a term used for locking certain weapons from appearing in-game to balance the meta and make the playing experience fair and fun for everyone. However, in the past, we've witnessed many overpowered strategies with these weapons, such as the double pump strat, which a huge majority of the Fortnite community tended to implement.

Many of these weapons make occasional appearances in the game through Unvaulted LTM, where players can cherish these weapons and feel nostalgic about them when they hit the game. In this piece, we'll talk about the top five vaulted weapons we'd like to see in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

Top five vaulted weapons that need to come back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

#5 Infantry rifle

Infantry Rifle in Fortnite (Image credit: Polygon)

The Infantry rifle has a niche fanbase in the Fortnite community, with variants of all five rarities. It has decent damage, however, its reload time is a bummer. It can be compared with the hunting rifle present in the game, but the Infantry rifle was way more satisfying to use in the game.

#4 Flintlock pistol

Flint- knock pistol in Fortnite. (Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite community has mixed opinions about the Flint-knock pistol in Fortnite, and for good reason. However, when utilized properly while crouching, it'll do good damage. Players can also use it to disengage gunfights and find cover if they're low on health due to an uneven trade.

#3 Light machine gun

Light Machine Gun weapon in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Light Machine Gun was very overpowered and ended up melting through enemy builds. It has 100 ammo and could be spammed at the enemies to get easy kills. This weapon was very beginner-friendly and easy to use, thus we might see its return in the future.

#2 Hand cannon

Hand Cannons in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Epic Games)

The hand cannon pistol has to be one of the most satisfying headshotting weapons in the game. As such, it was well-loved by players who had good aim. Other than that, even if you aren't a professional shooter, this weapon should be great for you as it deals solid damage on body shots as well.

#1 Pump Shotguns

Pump Shotguns in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Pump Shotguns are a subject of nostalgia now, and are arguably the most requested Shotgun by the Fortnite community. We have the tactical and charge shotgun now, which enhances the need for pumps more than ever. It's seen a lot of nerfs in the past, but the community would still love to see the pump shotguns make their way back into the game.

