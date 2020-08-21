Fortnite trolls Apple with new Tart Tycoon bad apple skin

Recently, Epic Games embarked on a mission to end the monopoly of Apple and introduced a direct payment option in the Fortnite iOS and Android versions. In retaliation, Apple has removed Fortnite from its App Store. This means that iOS players of the game wouldn't be receiving any updates to the game unless the issue gets resolved.

Fortnite has started a #FreeFortnite movement on Twitter and recently posted a parody video to mock Apple for its unfair policies and practices. The video highlighted the incident that took place in 1984.

Meanwhile, Epic Games is back with another official tournament to make the players hop on the Apple-trolling bandwagon. The event will reward the players with the 'Tart Tycoon' outfit, which showcases Apple as an evil power.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Also read: Free Fortnite Cup: Free Tart Tycoon skin, Alienware laptops, Consoles and other rewards.

The #FreeFortnite Cup will be held on 23rd August, and has received a positive reception from the Fortnite community. As iOS players won't be able to play the game on their device, Fortnite decided to add an exciting new challenge that rewards the players for eating the most number of apples.

These rewards include Alienware laptops, PlayStation consoles and other gaming hardware.

Also read: Fortnite v13.4.2 patch notes: PS4 stability, bug fixes and more.

Fortnite Community reacts on the new 'Bad Apple' skin.

Advertisement

Tart Tycoon Cosmetic in Fortnite (Image Credit: Pro Game Guides)

The Fortnite community had a lot to say over the controversy, and everyone had mixed feelings regarding the tournament, as some were in favor of Apple, while some supported Epic. However, one thing which the whole community agreed upon was that the 'Tart Tycoon' skin was the perfect way for Fortnite to take a jibe at Apple.

The most eye-catching prize is, of course, the Tart Tycoon Outfit which looks like a well-dressed villain with a devilish smirk and an Apple for its head...

Ouch, ouch, ouch!!!#Fortnite #EpicGames #FreeFortnite #Apple https://t.co/ZWm2EgFFrE pic.twitter.com/8H3T5yi6N6 — Naelstrom (@nsnadeemsarwar) August 21, 2020

EPIC: Be sure to wear your Tart Tycoon skin to show those goons we mean business! Free Fortnite! lolz



APPLE: We will spend billions to erase your name from the corridors of time, you will be less than dust, you will never have existed at all pic.twitter.com/qvum1CYfGs — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 21, 2020

Also read: How much does Fall Guys cost on PS4?

apple be like:

lemme just block unreal engine across all devices leading to hundreds of devs being crippled in terms of IOS development and causing shit loads of games on IOS to be worthless



fortnite:

tart tycoon goes brrrrrrrr — Alta | #FreeFortnite (@AltaCalls) August 21, 2020

This incident has left the gaming community into two different halves; one believes in the cause of Epic Games and how Apple takes a significant 30% from their hard-earned money. If Epic Games wins this lawsuit, they will allow game developers to claim their money rightly.

On the other hand, some people think Apple was right to take that money as they provide high security to these applications and maintain a safe environment.

Also read: Fortnite Boot Camp Challenges: Up to 2500 V-Bucks and other rewards to be earned.