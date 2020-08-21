Free Fortnite Cup: Free Tart Tycoon skin, Alienware laptops, Consoles and other rewards

The rivalry between Epic Games and Apple doesn't seem to end anytime soon, as the developers of Fortnite have decided to drop the #FreeFortnite Cup for the players on 23rd August. They will have access to free rewards such as Tart Tycoon skin, gaming laptops and consoles by playing and earning points in the tournament.

This move by Fortnite comes right after Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple. For those who don't know, Apple has removed Fortnite from its App Store for violating the terms of service. Players and fans have mixed reactions about the situation as it gets worse day by day.

Fortnite has announced the #FreeFortnite Cup as a sign of protest, and to allow the players to win free rewards. In this article, we discuss every detail about the cup that is available so far.

Free Fortnite Cup: Date and Scoring System

Players can participate in this Fortnite tournament on 23rd August. They need to be available for 4 hours and join 12 solo matches during the interval.

The points distribution is specially designed for players who are not good at the game. Everyone has a shot at getting the Tart Tycoon skin, as there are points for just being active in the matches:

Active Time - 1 point will be awarded for every 3 minutes in your matches based on survival.

- 1 point will be awarded for every 3 minutes in your matches based on survival. Eliminations - 1 point will be given per elimination.

- 1 point will be given per elimination. Victory Royale - 10 points will be awarded for each Victory Royale

The players will given rewards on the basis of total points accumulated by them. The prize pool ranking varies from region to region. Thus, it might be easier for some players to get into the top-tiers of their area and earn free rewards. Here is a look at every region's ranking criteria:

More detailed info on the prize pool for the #FreeFortnite Cup pic.twitter.com/sHz5bbnWcG — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 21, 2020

You can click here to know more about the rules of the #FreeFortnite tournament.

Free Fortnite Cup: Free Rewards

A lot of rewards are up for grabs, including the Tart Tycoon cosmetic0, which can be procured by just earning 10 points in the tournament.

Top 20,000 players will receive #FreeFortnite adjustable hat, which is a black-coloured cap with a Fortnite Llama imprinted on it.

#FreeFortnite Cup



Players across all regions that score 10 points will receive the delicious Tart Tycoon Outfit



Top scoring players across regions (20,000 globally) will receive this #FreeFortnite adjustable hat. pic.twitter.com/mRSXK1EsgJ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 21, 2020

Players will also have an opportunity to earn free gaming hardware goodies like:

Alienware Gaming Laptop®

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7®

OnePlus 8 - 90FPS on a phone

PlayStation 4 Pro®

Xbox One X®

Nintendo Switch®

You might think that these rewards require the player to compete and earn points in the tournament, which is not true. Players are supposed to eat apples (in-game consumables) and become one of the top apple-eaters. Thus, apple spawns during the tournament will be a hot drop for sure.

