Fortnite v13.4.2 patch notes: PS4 stability, bug fixes and more

Fortnite Season 4 is closer than ever, and players are anticipating the new season to be full of new surprises and awesome-looking cosmetics. According to the comic book rumours and the high tower event leaks, the new season is speculated to be following a Marvel-themed collaboration. This means that the legendary God of Thunder, Thor, should make his way into the game.

There's always a bad guy when the good guys arrive. Therefore, Galactus should also make his way into the game soon, and might somehow influence the storyline. Midas has also been spotted as part of a new upcoming cosmetic bundle, and it leaves room for more theories to make their way into Fortnite.

Recently, the developers dropped a maintenance patch on the PlayStation 4 for stability fixes, and in this article, we talk about the same.

PS4 Fortnite maintenance patch for stability fixes

Fortnite has been having a rough season, with regards to bugs and glitches. These have ranged from invisibility glitches to competitive ones, which have affected the whole Fortnite community.

Shortly after that, Kona exposed the flaws of the game's anti-hacking system and streamed himself playing the game with hacks turned on, which ultimately led to his ban from the BR title.

We've begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4 for stability. pic.twitter.com/3Dhsf6Tgx2 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 20, 2020

Thus, Fortnite is releasing bug fixes and stability patches to the PlayStation 4, and other devices as well, to make the necessary changes and fix the stability of the game before it rolls onto the next season.

Bug fixes that expected in the next Fortnite patch

1) PS4 Trophies not being awarded correctly

Description: An issue involving PS4 players' trophies not being awarded rightly.

2) Rectangle and multiple lines of text appearing on HUD

Description: A rectangle and numerous lines of text (mostly the word "Disabled") appear in the upper-left side of the HUD.

3) Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled

Description: Due to an issue, the Water Balloon Toy has been temporarily disabled.

4) Slow glider speed after redeploying in certain situations

Description: A problem involving players' glider speed becoming slower after redeploying in certain circumstances.

5) Crash on consoles when renaming a device

Description: While playing on consoles, renaming a device will cause the game to crash.

