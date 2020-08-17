Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 10 challenges leaked

Week 10 challenges of Fortnite Battle Royale were leaked online by IBIS, a notable Fortnite leaker, on his Twitter account today. As per the date for Season 3's end, the next one should arrive in 10 days. Thus, this list of challenges could be the last seen this season.

Players will need to push their way through the game and grind these challenges to complete the battle pass in time and earn the exclusive seasonal rewards. These will get replaced with the new ones in a few days.

Also read: Five times streamers lost their cool on live stream

As the challenges were leaked online, players can make strategies and find the places for these challenges before they drop in-game on Thursday (20th August). In this article, we will look at all the tasks for Week 10 in the game.

List of Week 10 challenges in Fortnite

Challenge #1: Search chests at The Authority (7)

Reward: 35,000 XP

Challenge #2: Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

Reward: 35,000 XP

Advertisement

Challenge #3: Collect Fireflies from Weeping Woods (5)

Reward: 35,000 XP

Challenge #4: Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds (1)

Reward: 35,000 XP

Challenge #5: Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (7)

Reward: 35,000 XP

Challenge #6: Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs — individual challenge (500)

Reward: 35,000 XP

Challenge #7: Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs — squads challenge (15000)

Reward: 80,000 XP

Challenge #8: Search ammo boxes at Frenzy Farm (7)

Reward: 35,000 XP

These Week 10 challenges should give players enough experience to complete their seasonal battle pass and wait for the next season to arrive. As per the data miners, there shouldn't be any delay in the introduction of Season 4.

The developers are already testing v14.10 on their test servers, and thus, players can expect a delay-free end to the current season.

According to the latest In-Game news update, Season 3 will NOT be extended.



There have been several rumours about this lately, but the season is now confirmed to end on August 27. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 11, 2020

Also read: Fortnite leaks: The Seven might be making an entry in Season 4