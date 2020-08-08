When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 coming out?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has received the much-anticipated Fortnite Joyride update, finally adding cars into the game. However, according to leakers, the v13.40 update could be the last for the current season, and there may not be delays in the transition to Season 4 in the game.

Many mysterious occurrences have been spotted, such as the space ship that was launched as a secret mission returning to the map and the astronaut not being there in the spacecraft. Another uncanny thing is the new high tower leaks that have surfaced on the internet, signalling towards a big event in the game.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to adopt a medieval theme ft Thor and Galactus

The theme of the upcoming Season 4 is still under speculation, while some claim it could be related to the Egyptian or medieval period. Either way, it is going to be a treat for gamers.

When will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 start?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 should start on 27th August, as the in-game battle pass shows that the current season will end on that date. However, one might argue that the last two seasons were delayed, so this season should technically overcome that disparity in the game.

Based on this there is a chance we don't get a delay this season. The Battle Pass website states this season ends August 26th which would've been the day before we get Week 11 challenges, and we have challenges finished up to Week 10, which aligns perfectly towards no delay! — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 7, 2020

Firemonkey, a popular Fortnite data miner, revealed that there are challenges only till Week 10 in the in-game files and thus, this suggests that there won't be any delay to this season's end.

To further illustrate that, another leaker — Sizzy — revealed that Epic Games have already started testing the 14.10 update for the game. This confirms the notion that Fortnite will come back to its usual, punctual routine of rolling seasonal updates to the game.

Also read: Fortnite v13.40 patch notes: Cars debut, Kevin the Cube event, Season 4 theme leak and more

Advertisement

simply/basically they started testing season 4 first update (v14.10) — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) August 7, 2020

This should come as good news for players who have desperately been praying for no delays in the current season of Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite Week 8 XP coins: All gold, purple, blue, and green coin locations in Chapter 2, Season 3