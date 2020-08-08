Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to adopt a medieval theme ft Thor and Galactus

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been full of Marvel and DC crossovers. At the start of the season, the map was flooded due to the malfunction of the doomsday device. Then, the trailer showcased Aquaman as one of the spotlights of the season. However, Deadpool's yacht was still in the game, and it seemed like he was waging war on Aquaman for taking some of the spotlight away.

Later, for the fourth July celebrations, Captain America, another Marvel character, made his way into Fortnite via the in-game item store, thus bringing attention back to Marvel characters from the DC ones. One would think that maybe now is the turn for another character from the latter to make an appearance, but that is not the case, it seems.

According to leakers, they have data mined many in-game files and got details about Thor and Galactus, both famous Marvel characters, coming into the game soon, via a medieval theme event.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Medieval theme speculations

Fortnite Season 3 is ending on a high note, thanks to the addition of cars in the game. Players are now speculating on the theme of the next season, and what might be in store for them. And it seems that leakers have found some connection to the medieval age theme that will match with the current season.

Another leak before i go to sleep.. these will appear in the map very soon!



Crack: its the Rift in the sky from my previous tweet

Crater_POI: is an encrypted small POI

Hightower: i'm not really sure, i might be wrong on that one

The Dots: they are 6 Runes like the one in the pic pic.twitter.com/b53OBD5Vjh — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

There are some in-game pictures of crates and the High-Tower event, found by FortTory, a prominent leaker, which closely resemble the Bifrost in the Thor movies. This could mean that Kevin the Cube might return to the game, and that the map could be influenced by it, and the giant sky rift as well. However, these are just speculations, and we will have to wait till the season ends to find out more about the storyline of the game and where is it headed.

Thor and Galactus: Next Marvel crossover in Fortnite?

Fortnite has teased Thor for quite some time. You may have noticed these easter eggs in the game, with the dad bod Jonesy skin resembling the iconic Fat Thor who used to play Fortnite in Avengers: Endgame. Not only that, but Captain America's official Fortnite trailer also showcased him arriving onto the Fortnite map and leaving behind a Biforst mark on the ground.

Here's a better video of the comic books thing, it appears if you switch accounts on Xbox, idk about PS4..[video by u/DonPeri714] pic.twitter.com/q456XIJXci — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

To solidify these claims, HYPEX, another Fortnite data miner, has found some comic books in the main lobby of the game which showcase Thor and Galactus. Also, remember the big rift that is currently over Catty Corner? When you play the sound of this split in a spectrogram, it resembles a definite shape of Galactus.

It further confirms the upcoming Marvel crossover in the game, and sets up the stage for the next big season update.

Official comic Book page between Thor and Galactus (Image Credit: Comicnewbies)

