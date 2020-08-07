Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins: All Gold, Purple, Blue, and Green coin locations in Chapter 2, Season 3

Fortnite Week 8 XP coins are spread all across the map for the players to hunt and earn experience points. These points help the players to level up their Battle Pass and earn new rewards.

These in-game floating coins are usually of three rarities: Purple, Blue, and Green. This week, players have the opportunity to acquire the rarest gold XP coins that offer a whopping 15,000 XP per coin.

These coins are hard to find, and most of the players give up before managing to find them all. However, if you want to level up your battle pass quickly, this guide reveals every XP coin location on the Fortnite map.

Fortnite Week 8 XP Coins – All Gold coin locations

The Gold XP coins will allow players to earn 15,000 XP per coin. However, unlike other XP coins on this list, these rare XP coins can be collected only through a vehicle, preferably a Choppa (Helicopter).

1) Top of Mount Kay (Catty Corner)

Week 8 Gold XP coin at Mount Kay (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

2) Yellow Steel Bridge South of Catty Corner

Week 8 Gold XP Coin under Yellow Steel Bridge (Image Credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

3) Near the Hydro 16 Dam east of Slurpy Swamp

Week 8 Gold XP coin at Hydro 16 Dam (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

4) On Top of Lockie's Lighthouse

Week 8 Gold XP Coin at Lockie's Lighthouse (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

5) Between the two stacks at Steamy Stacks

Week 8 Gold XP Coin at Steamy Stacks (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

6) Road Location: FN Radio near Craggy Cliffs

Week 8 Gold XP coin on the road near FN Radio (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

7) Road Location: Near Catty Corner

Week 8 Gold XP coin at Catty Corner Road (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

8) Road Location: Inside the Bridge house near Frenzy Farm

Week 8 Gold XP coin at near Frenzy Farm (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

9) Road Location: West Road of Salty Springs

Week 8 Gold XP coin near Salty Springs (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

10) Road Location: West of Holly Hedges

Week 8 Gold XP coin near Holly Hedges (Image credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

Fortnite Week 8 XP Coins – All Purple coin locations

Purple XP Coins are hard to acquire and dish out 10,000 experience points. These coins, when collected by the player, burst into multiple little forms of themselves, which offer less XP.

If the player doesn't manage to get all the small fragments of the big purple coin, he/she will not get the full amount of XP as they expire after a while. It is recommended that the players build around these purple XP coins to get every bit of XP.

1) Far North Mountain of Lazy Lakes

Description: You need to travel to the north of Lazy Lakes and go to the Mountain near the waters. Once you reach this location, construct a box around the XP Coin to claim it.

2) Catty Corner Less- snowed Mountain

Description: You need to land in Catty Corner and find the Mountain which has the least snow on it. Go to that Mountain, construct a box around the coin, and grab the small little XP coins to get the full experience points.

Fortnite Week 8 XP Coins – All Blue coin locations

Blue XP Coins are hard to find in Fortnite as they are hidden inside several objects. Each coins gives out 6500 XP to the players.

1) Inside the water-rock in Coral Castle

Description: Players need to land at Coral Castle and enter the main castle. After entering, there should be a statue on the water, break it and take the Blue XP coin.

2) Near Green Steel Bridge (Break the road blocker)

Description: Players need to go to the Green steel bridge and break the road blocker to reveal the blue XP coin.

3) Slow Sign near Weeping Woods

Description: While leaving Weeping Woods, players can notice a slow sign on the start of the house bridge, break it to get the blue XP coin.

4) Near Yellow Steel Bridge (Break the box near the tents)

Description: Players need to land near the Yellow steel bridge and make their way to the nearby waters to find a small camp. One of the boxes there contains a hidden blue XP coin.

5) South-west of Pleasant Park (Break the teddy bear)

Description: Players need to travel from Pleasant Park to the south-west direction, until they come across a broken house. Enter the house and find the stairs. Break the teddy bear sitting nearby and get the final Blue XP coin.

Fortnite Week 8 XP Coins – All Green coin locations

Green XP Coins are relatively easy to find and offer 5000 XP each. This week, players have four different green coin locations to explore. They have the opportunity to earn a cumulative of 20,000 points.

1) South of Plesant Park, use a zip line near the water to get the green XP coin.

2) Near the Green steel bridge, hidden inside a bush at the start of the bridge.

3) Under the bridge of Misty Meadows.

4) At Catty Corner mountains. Go inside a hut, and you will find the coin.

Alternatively, you can watch this video guide as well:

