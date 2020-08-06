Fortnite Week 8 challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite is currently full of new content courtesy of the new v13.40 update, which brought a host of new additions to the game including cars and in-game cosmetics.

Moreover, new challenges for Week 8 are also going to be live in the game today. These challenges will help the player gain experience points, which can be used to earn new rewards from the battle pass.

StormScar, a notable Fortnite leaker, revealed the upcoming Week 8 challenges on Twitter so that players can prepare themselves for them. Most of these challenges are easy but some might prove to be too laborious.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges full list

1) Search chests at Frenzy Farm (7)

2) Eliminations at Salty Springs (3)

3) Complete the boat time trial at Motorboat Mayhem (1)

4) Drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes (1)

5) Collect Wood from Holly Hedges (500)

6) Deal damage to opponents from inside a vehicle - Individual challenge (1)

7) Deal damage to opponents from inside a vehicle - Squads challenge (10000)

8) Search ammo boxes at Lazy Lake (7)

Now, we will look at strategies to complete these challenges quickly in Fortnite.

How to complete Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Challenge #1- Search chests at Frenzy Farm

To complete this challenge, players need to go to Frenzy Farm and search seven chests.

Challenge #2- Eliminations at Salty Springs

To complete this challenge, players need to land at Salty Springs and get at least three eliminations.

Challenge #3- Complete the boat time trial at Motorboat Mayhem

In this challenge, players need to visit the two islands located above the Misty Meadows and get a motorboat. After that, they need to complete an easy lap to complete the challenge.

Challenge #4- Drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes

This challenge is by far the hardest to complete in the game as players have to travel from southern POI to a northern POI. However, players can use the Nitro in the cars and make sure their vehicle's fuel is at the maximum before starting the challenge.

Challenge #5- Collect Wood from Holly Hedges

For this challenge, players need to collect 500 wood materials by farming nearby trees and sources of wood in the game.

NOTE: Other challenges include dealing damage to enemies from the vehicles, which come in two forms- individual and squad challenge- as well as searching for ammo boxes at Lazy Lakes.

While all the individual challenges provide 35,000 XP to players, the squad challenges give 80,000 XP to players upon completion.

