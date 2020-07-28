Fortnite Week 7 challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is finally seeing the last few changes in the water levels, which will unravel the final look of the map. However, like every new week, there are a ton of fresh challenges for players to complete and earn free experience points. These points will help in grinding the battle pass and unlocking free rewards in the game.

StormScar, a prominent Fortnite leaker, revealed the upcoming Week 7 challenges on Twitter to help you prepare for them. These missions are relatively easy to complete, but some could turn out to be tricky.

Also read: Fortnite: How to get Afterparty wrap for free

Fortnite Week 7 challenges full list

1) Search chests at Retail Row (7)

2) Gain health or shield from Slurp at Slurpy Factory (100)

3) Collect Floating Rings at Weeping Woods (1)

4) Find balls of yarn at Catty Corner (3)

5) Collect stone from Rapid's Rest (300)

6) Eliminate players - Individual challenge (5)

Advertisement

7) Eliminate players - Squads challenge (50)

8) Search ammo boxes at Pleasant Park (7)

9) Eliminations at Sweaty Sands (3)

Also read: Fortnite: Three secret locations to visit before they disappear next season

We look at how to complete these challenges and earn experience points in Fortnite.

How to complete Fortnite Week 7 challenges

Challenge #1- Search chests at Retail Row

To complete this challenge, players need to go to Retail Row and search seven chests.

Challenge #2- Gain health or shield from Slurp at Slurpy Factory

Players need to land at Slurpy Factory and find cylinders or big containers of Slurp, pickaxe them and gain at least 100 health or shield to complete this challenge.

Challenge #3- Collect Floating Rings at Weeping Woods

Weeping Woods is entirely out of the water now, and players need to search and find Floating Rings from this POI.

Challenge #4- Find balls of yarn at Catty Corner

This challenge might be difficult for some players, but you can find balls of yarn at Catty Corner. They are distributed in different places, and you only need to collect three to complete this challenge.

Challenge #5- Collect stone from Rapid's Rest

Rapid's Rest is a river bed located to the east of Lazy Lake. Players need to go to this location and farm 300 stone.

Also read: Fortnite Week 6 secret challenge: 'Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments' location and routes

NOTE: Other missions include eliminating enemies at Sweaty Sands and other places on the map, and collecting ammo boxes at Pleasant Park. These are not difficult to finish. Completing each of these challenges will give you 35,000 XP, and the squad challenge will provide 80,000 XP on completion.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3: All Week 6 Challenges location, tasks, and other details