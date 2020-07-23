Fortnite Week 6 Secret Challenge: 'Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments' Location and routes

Coral Buddies are an adorable addition to Season 3 of Fortnite. These little creatures are located at the top of the map and have a tiny island dedicated to their civilization.

Earlier, players had to donate 50 wood materials in order to make these creatures progress to the Wooden Age.

With the recent v13.30 update, players are provided with another quest. They need to donate 300 stones to Coral Buddies, for them to build a pyramid. However, there is one more secret challenge that is not listed in the game.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3 Leaks: Atlantean Fishstick, cars files added, new fishing rods and more.

Once you complete the above-stated mission, you will unlock the mission named 'Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments'.

How to complete the 'Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments' challenge in Fortnite

Coral Buddies Civilization in Fortnite Season 3.

Step #1- Donate 300 brick materials to the Coral Buddies on their island.

(Ignore this challenge if you have already completed it)

Step #2- Go near the Lockie's Lighthouse, and you shall see an incomplete statue which is in construction by Coral Buddies. Travel to the statue and strike it once with your pickaxe; it will upgrade to a Sphinx.

Advertisement

Step #3- Leave the island and move towards the Southern side of the map. At the Western side of the next island, you will notice another incomplete statue. Strike the statue once.

Step #4- Now, move to the island besides the big whirlpool (left). On that island, you will find another incomplete statue. After you strike the statue, the secret challenge will be completed.

All the locations are marked on this map:

Map for knowing the exact locations of the Spinx statues in Fortnite. (Erik Kain/Forbes)

Completing this secret challenge will grant 25,000 Experience points to the players. These points can be used to level up the battle pass and earn new rewards.

Also read: 5 times when streamers accidentally went live.

Watch the video if you need further help:

Also read: Fortnite Season 3: All Week 6 Challenges location, tasks, and other details.