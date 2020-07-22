5 times when streamers accidentally went live

Twitch has a significant number of streamers who spend hours streaming on the platform. While most of the Twitch Livestreams are scheduled well in advance, some start without even the streamers knowing about them.

In this article, we take a look at some popular streamers who accidentally went live.

Top 5 moments when streamers went live accidentally

#5 Evanne Elizabeth

Evanne Elizabeth's reaction when she found out she was live on camera. (Image Credit: Itsallviral)

Evanne Elizabeth Friedmann is a popular Twitch streamer who has a huge fan following on the Internet. She's really professional with her streams and is very regular on the platform. However, Elizabeth once went live on Twitch without even knowing that the stream had started. She was busy arranging the green screen and the camera, after which she realised that she was already live on Twitch.

#4 LunaLyrik

LunaLyrik thought she was recording herself, but she went live.

LunaLyrik is one of those Twitch streamers who interact with their audience and share stories. Not so long ago, she wanted to record funny emotes for her channel with bread. What she was thought was a video recording, turned out to be a live stream. She continued with her funny act on the Livestream until one of her friends called and informed her that she was live.

#3 Sodapoppin

One of the recently banned Twitch streamers, Sodapoppin, has also been involved in such funny instances in the past.

In one of the Internet's most funny incidents, Sodapoppin came live and whispered some words in his microphone, which some call as 'ASMR.' After he came to know that he was live on Twitch, Sodapoppin said a weird hello and face-palmed before shutting down the stream.

#2 Ninja

Ninja is a famous professional gamer who is known for his Fortnite and Valorant gameplay videos. Recently, he went live on Twitch and looked depressed and washed out. The chatbox of his stream got filled to the brim with questions rather quickly. After realising that he was live on camera, he chuckled and shut the stream quite promptly. Ninja later confirmed that he had a hangover, and there was nothing to worry about.

#1 OMGChad

Chad Johnson had one of the weirdest accidental cases of going live that one can expect in his life. At 6:30 AM, his cat climbed onto the computer and pressed the hotkey for going live on Twitch. Chad could be spotted sleeping during the live stream until a call woke him up, and he realised what was going on in the room. He got up immediately and closed the stream.

