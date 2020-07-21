Fortnite: YouTuber 'GhostNinja' called out for click-baiting and stealing content from other artists

In an ideal world, all videos on YouTube would be straightforward and have good content, but that isn't the case. Many click-bait YouTubers make misleading videos and steal property from other content creators on the platform, making the whole viewer experience bad.

Clickbait Fortnite videos on YouTube are common (Image Credit:C L I N I C A L)

In the gaming category, Fortnite has emerged as one of the games where content creators click-bait quite a lot, as most of the player base is young and thus, can be misdirected easily.

Also read: Fortnite: Epic delays addition of cars yet again

GhostNinja is a YouTuber who has 4.37 million subscribers on his channel, and primarily posts content on Fortnite, click-baiting most of them and giving false content to viewers. Recently, Pyne — a famous Fortnite concept artist — accused him of stealing his Fortnite concept for a click-bait thumbnail on the platform.

GhostNinja accused of 'click-baiting' and stealing content 'without consent' for his Fortnite videos on YouTube

Pyne frequently creates art on Fortnite, which is loved by the community. However, he recently tweeted about GhostNinja using his concept art regarding the Galaxy Wrap for his thumbnail, without giving him any credit.

yo @GhostNinja i don‘t remember giving you permission to use my Galaxy Wrap for clickbait? Remove my concept from the thumbnail!



You didn‘t even give credit in the description. pic.twitter.com/Pk6LaNH1WU — Pyne (@nxtpyne) July 21, 2020

This kind of behaviour demotivates great artists and deprives them from sharing their work online, as people end up using their work without recognizing their efforts.

Also read: Fortnite: Why the pump shotgun needs to come back

Advertisement

Most of his fans replied by asking for the video to be taken down by YouTube, which the platform frequently looks after claims by content creators. Others mentioned how most of GhostNinja's videos are click-bait on the Google-owned platform.

Copyright claim him. Even if you posted it online, you still have protections! — Dictator (@Caleb_Loves_It) July 21, 2020

Those of GhostNinja's ilk ruin the overall credibility of content creators on the platform, as there are lot of the latter who upload original content daily on their channels on YouTube but don't get recognition for the same.

Also read: 3 biggest controversies of Pokimane's streaming career so fa