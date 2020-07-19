Fortnite: Why the Pump shotgun needs to come back

Fortnite Season 3 has made some significant changes in the game's Shotgun meta. The community beloved 'Pump Shotguns' were replaced by the 'Charge Shotguns' in the game. While a majority of the players were unhappy about this decision, some professional players quickly adapted to the new Shotgun and examined its actual potential in gunfights.

While Pump Shotguns are one of the most OG weapons in the game, they have been a subject of criticisms in the past. The inconsistency of the Shotgun (specifically headshot multipliers), coupled with a horde of glitches made the weapon a nightmare for the players.

While Epic Games retouched the weapon frequently to balance the damage numbers and other discrepancies, Pump Shotguns were vaulted back in patch 9.00. Pump Shotguns accounted for a huge number of eliminations, and every weapon arsenal had that gun to one-shot enemies. The developers also made minor changes to the draw speed of the weapon, making it less viable for double pumping.

Why does the Pump Shotguns need to come back in Fortnite?

Pump Shotguns in Fortnite.

Pump Shotties (gold and epic variants) can be used to hit an accurate headshot. This is why it goes without saying that if Epic brought them back, players wouldn't think twice before dumping the existing Shotguns in Fortnite Season 3.

These Shotguns were un-vaulted back in Season 2 Chapter 1 patch. However, their damage numbers were nerfed heavily. In Chapter 2 Season 3, they were replaced by Charge Shotguns.

However, as of now, we have the Tactical and Charge Shotguns in the game. Leaks suggest that a new 'Dragon Shotgun' will soon make its way into the game shortly. The absence of 'Pump Shotguns' has made some players rely heavily on Sub-machine guns for engaging in close quarter combats.

However, if Epic Games brought back the Pump Shotguns in the game, they will have to make sure they don't break the meta of the game.

