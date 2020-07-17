Fortnite: Aquaman vs Black Manta, possible DC event coming up and more

Fortnite Season 3 is all about water around the map. While it takes the storyline forward, players have noticed a sharp decrease in the water levels, which will eventually lead to cars being introduced in the game.

Other mysterious events are also being noticed, as the ship is moving towards the dam near Rickety Rig, which might bring another change to the map. However, the spotlight this season is on DC superhero Aquaman and his city of Atlantis, which is rumoured to be coming to the map soon.

Lets take a look at some rumours and threories that have come out so far.

SypherPK eats fish to get his first 'victory royale' with Aquaman

Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK uploaded a video on his YouTube channel showing the last challenges that have to be completed to get the Aquaman outfit in the game. Later, he goes on to eliminate foes in the match and survive the last zone by eating fish, and ending it with a drop-down shotgun shot to win the match in style.

Potential Aquaman vs Black Manta Season 3 end?

Aquaman with his army at Atlantis in Fortnite (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Aquaman versus Black Manta is a classic DC rivalry that is loved by superhero fans. And now, with these two characters making their way into Fortnite, it could be pointing towards a possible DC event taking place sometime soon in the game.

Some leaks and replay mode footages also show the place where Atlantis could originate on the map, so we could see a potential showdown between the two comics-book characters as a Season 3 ending. We have witnessed such live in-game events earlier as well, and it just keeps getting better each season. Players might be in for a treat this time as well.

Fortnite Season 2 Deadpool vs Season 3 Aquaman: Which is better?

Earlier in Season 2, which saw Deadpool taking over the yacht on the map, the Marvel hero was one of the main attractions of the season. His comical references and fan-arts made the season memorable for Fortnite fans.

In Season 3, the map has been flooded, and the King of the Seven Seas, Aquaman, has come to the game. Apart from the skin, the trident looks very unique and thus, he enjoys his fair share of popularity in the game as well.

Deadpool or Aquaman, the choice rests on the personal preference of fans of Fortnite, as both superheros have left quite the mark in the game.

