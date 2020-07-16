Fortnite: Ninja, Tim and Lupo roast SypherPK for ‘click-baiting’

Fortnite's popularity in the world has increased manifold since its initial release in 2017. The game revolutionised the traditional battle royale genre of video games and introduced building mechanics.

Many professional players play the game for several hours to become better at it. They regularly stream Fortnite content on platforms like Youtube and Twitch.

SypherPK is one of the most popular YouTubers who make educational videos on Fortnite. Ninja, on the other hand, is one of the best Fortnite players in the world. They both have played together in the past.

Recently, Ninja jokingly accused SypherPK of click-baiting his name in one of his streams on YouTube.

Ninja jokingly 'roasts' SypherPK playing Fortnite

Ninja is back on YouTube and has started streaming Fortnite. The move was welcomed by his thousands of supporters. The first Fortnite stream was full of quirky jokes as the squad members kept the audience entertained. On one of the occasions, Ninja commented this in his live stream:

"Why did I text you guys to play, should've hit Sypher up so we could have click baited me a thousand times." Ninja quoted in his live stream on YouTube.

Later, other members of his squad also made cited examples of how SypherPK would make clickbait videos featuring Ninja in the attractive titles on YouTube. Even though they were only having fun in the Livestream, the comment was seriously directed towards SypherPK.

SypherPK and Ninja are one of the best players of Fortnite. Hence, these comments might be a result of a healthy competition that is present between the two.

