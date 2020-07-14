Fortnite: 'Toxic Community & rip-offs' - The internet on what they dislike about the game

Since its inception, Fortnite has had a massive influence on the gaming community. While the battle royale genre already had games like PUBG, an offering like Fortnite showed an interesting art style and a never-seen-before building mechanic, which was appreciated by the gaming community. Players also gave it a go because it had a non-existent price tag; it was basically free.

However, except the loyal fans, Fortnite has been criticised by many gamers for many reasons. From toxicity to accusations of being an illlegal rip-off, the game has seen it all.

With that in mind, we will discuss further and determine why Fortnite is so 'toxic for gamers'.

Top reasons why gamers do not like Fortnite

#1 Rip offs: It has been rumoured, and many gamers believe, that Fortnite is just a rip off of PUBG, and that it has next to no difference compared to its 'parent games'. This complaint doesn't stop here, as in the past, Epic Games has been sued by multiple people for taking their dances and making them emotes in the game, without giving the latter credit for the same.

#2 Toxicity: Toxicity is an inevitable part of online gaming, and Fortnite's emotes take it to a whole new level. Some emotes, like 'Take the L', make people furious after losing a gunfight. Facing such taunts after each match takes the fun out of the game, and makes it unhealthy for gamers.

#3 Weapon bloom: This is the phenomenon where players hit shots yet they are not registered in the match. These missed shots could mean the difference between winning and losing a gunfight and thus, luck needs to be on the side of players.

#4 High skill ceiling for newer players: Players who are joining the game newly face a very steep learning curve, especially with regards to in-game building mechanics. When the game first started, most players were on the same level and hence, most didn't build to protect themselves.

However, this has changed significantly after a few seasons and now, every decent player knows how to build. This makes learning for newer players all the more harder, as compared to the early days.

Is the Fortnite community toxic compared to other games?

When we compare Fortnite's community to the likes of League of Legends or CS: GO, we notice that players in Fortnite troll and use emotes at every possible opportunity. In other games, voice chats are the main way to bring the morale of an opposing player down, which is still tolerable as per the community.

Fortnite also takes taunting to a whole new level, with players leaving the match due to rage, unsportsmanlike emoting at opponents after winning and lots more. It brings in unnecessary emotions to the game, and creates non-existent 'high-stakes' in players.

Evergreen clickbait issue in Fortnite

It is no secret that most of the Fortnite player base is pretty young, as compared to other games. Thus, the thumbnails of most YouTube videos related to the game are targetted towards the younger audience. Using high contrast pictures to attract such young viewers has been a problem for long, as per the community.

The problem is deeper than just the thumbnail of the video, however, as the names and titles are just clickbait. Most of the time, the viewer won't find anything of interest in the video, or the topic for which they actually clicked on the video in the first place.

