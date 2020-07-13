Fortnite: Sniper Shootout LTM set to release today

Fortnite has been continuously rotating Limited-time modes (LTMs) so that players can play and relax with the different and fun game modes available in the game. Season 3 has seen the rise of many sweats in the game and thus, game modes like these help keep Fortnite fun and take away the mundane from it.

Epic Games have also been testing the new v13.30 and v13.40, according to some leaks, and players should expect some major content dropping into Fortnite.

Epic Games already testing 13.40 & 13.30, expect update soon. | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rD13zp5rUh — 🟪 Swan | Leaks & News 🔥 (@swanleaks) July 13, 2020

Till then, Sniper Shootout would the newest LTM joining the rotation in the game. According to a leak by Sizzy, a Fortnite leaker and data-miner, the game mode should be coming. Here is the tweet:

The Sniper Shootout LTM (Solo) will be available in 2 hours. | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/A1xTGwpAQf — SizzyFN • Fortnite leaks (@SizzyLeaks) July 13, 2020

Also read: Fortnite v13.30 early patch notes: Updated map, golden cars, renegade emote and bug fixes

What is Sniper Shootout LTM in Fortnite?

Sniper Shootout in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Battle Royale)

As the name suggests, this game mode will consist of sniper rifles, and the variety of snipers might also be increased. Players can basically test their sniping skills in this game mode.

Advertisement

However, unlike the last time this game mode was introduced in Fortnite, it will not be duos, and rather, will be shifting to solos only. This will help the map be more spacious and equally-competitive for everyone.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3: Why are players rejecting the new ‘Charge’ shotgun?

Apart from sniping, players who are a fan of memes and trick shots could try and hone their trickshot skills, as all players will have only sniper rifles to defend themselves.

Players can create new strategies and learn the utilisation of sniper rifles even better in this game mode, and perfect their no scope shooting as well.

All in all, game modes like these help players master weapons which they rarely use in matches or aren't good at. This LTM pushes these players out of their comfort zones and forces them to be better at Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite Stage 4 Map Changes: Pleasant Park uncovered, new roadways and more