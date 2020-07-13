Fortnite: Top three live events that changed the game forever

Fortnite has hosted many in-game live events that were loved by the gaming community.

We take a look at some of these spectacles that changed the game for the better.

Fortnite Live in-game events (Image Credit: Fortnite Tracker)

Fortnite has been more than a video game in the hearts of gamers. Unlike other battle royale offerings, this one has continuous changes in the storylines through the seasons, which shape the ultimate Fortnite experience that we know today.

Live in-game events were something that were rarely done in video games, and Epic Games proved to the gaming community that this was doable, and that gamers would log in to see the change for themselves. Fortnite rose in popularity, and with each season, more and more players became active in the game just to witness these in-game live events.

Players who are fairly new to the game may not be aware of these live events. Thus, in this article, we will look at some of the best live in-game events that changed Fortnite forever.

Top 3 live in-game events that changed Fortnite

#1 Rocket Launch: Season 4 live event

This was the first-ever live in-game event in Fortnite, and it was a massive success, though at the beginning, players who played didn't know what to expect. During the event, a rocket slowly launches from the Villain Lair and travels all around the map, through multiple rifts, and finally disappears into an enormous sky rift.

#2 The End: Season 10 live event

This live in-game event happened during the end of Season 10, and gamers were expecting some mind-blowing things to happen. A rocket rose from the Dusty Depot and called in mini-missiles, which travelled throughout the map via rifts. Ultimately, a large meteor crashed into Loot Lake, creating a black hole which engulfed the whole Fortnite map and gave birth to a whole new map.

#3 Promotional musical concerts in Fortnite

The Travis Scott Event in Fortnite (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

Even if you don't play Fortnite frequently, musical concerts are a huge part of making in-game events popular in the gaming community. Prominent artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott had their in-game concerts in the game. Recently, Travis' concert broke all kinds of records, and had 12.3 million active live viewers in the game, which is phenomenal.

