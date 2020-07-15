Fortnite: SypherPK ranks every weapon in the game from ‘Super OP’ to ‘Trash’

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games on the planet, and it has a huge gaming community who play and enjoy the game on a daily basis.

While weapons are a crucial part of the game, Fortnite has introduced many new ones as well, right from traditional guns to lightsabers and swords. Some of these weapons were vaulted after some time, while others are nerfed and retained.

Players are always weighing in with their opinions on the variety of guns in Fortnite, and debating over which one is the best and most overpowered weapon in the game. And hearing a professional players' viewpoint should hopefully resolve these debates within the community.

In this article, we will take a look at the weapon tier list made by SypherPK on his YouTube channel.

SypherPK's Fortnite weapon tier list

Epic Games have added a lot of weapons in Fortnite and thus, the 30-minute video showcases almost all weapons that were used in normal and competitive matches. In Super OP++ tier, SypherPK has two weapons: Infinity Blade and Thanos Gauntlet. These weapons broke the game when they were introduced, and many players got free limitations in matches when using them. And for a good reason, they are vaulted.

Infinity Blade in Fortnite (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Over the next few tiers, SypherPK went on to demonstrate how every weapon in the game had decent buffs & nerfs in the past, and what was their place in the Fortnite meta. Most of the choices of weapons were based on his personal experience and understanding of the power of these weapons.

As with powerful weapons, Fortnite also added a lot of trash weapons which had very bad damage and accuracy numbers. These weapons were mostly not picked by players, as the value of alternatives seemed far superior.

Weapon tier lists like this one help casual players get more insights into the game's meta and understand the discrepancies and problems associated with each weapon in Fortnite.

