Fortnite: SypherPK on breaking the ‘dumbest’ world record in the game

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game in which players land on the island, loot for weapons and then eliminate enemies to be the last one standing. Apart from this, players also find various ways to have fun in the game.

Ali Hassan, also known as SypherPK on the internet, recently broke the world record for stacking the most 'deployable workbench' items one above the other. During a custom match, with the help of other players, SypherPK made a tower of deployable workbenches, totalling 67 on his first attempt.

Also read: Fortnite: 'Toxic Community & rip-offs' - The internet on what they dislike about the game

WATCH: I broke the DUMBEST Fortnite world record...

If you are unaware of this item, Epic Games recently introduced it in Fortnite to help players upgrade their weapons' rarity in the game. Traditional workbenches were fixed in a particular position, and players could farm resources and come back to that location to get their weapons upgraded.

However, with the introduction of deployable workbenches, players could carry them in their inventories and throw them anywhere to upgrade their weapons. However, many professional players didn't like the idea of carrying the item in their inventory, as they felt that if it was in the traps slot, it would have been better.

Also read: Fortnite: Top three live events that changed the game forever

Advertisement

Records of SypherPK in Fortnite

SypherPK has created many other records as well. He also broke the record of most eliminations in a match, previously held by LazerBeam, eliminating 193 players in a single match.

Currently, Epic Games are testing their v13.30 and v13.40 updates as per leaks, so expect to see some new content dropping into the game.

Also read: Fortnite v13.30 early patch notes: Updated map, golden cars, renegade emote and bug fixes