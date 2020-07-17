Fortnite: Where is ‘Gorgeous Gorge’ waterfall in the game – Aquaman Week 5 challenges 

Fortnite Week 5 challenges are live and players are rushing to complete the final in-game Aquaman challenge to get their hands on the full outfit. Not only that, the DC superhero's infamous nemesis in the comics and movies, Black Manta, has also made his way to the in-game item shop.

According to some leaks, the Atlantis POI should be appearing in Fortnite soon, and it was teased during the unveiling of the Aquaman poster in Black Manta's trailer, at the end. There were a few a fish-like themes following Aquaman as well, which might be a style in the future or could be a henchman skin in Atlantis, when it does come out in the game.

Players can unlock the shirtless Arthur Curry style of Aquaman by just completing a simple quest. In this article, we will enumerate how to complete this challenge, so that the freestyle Aquaman skin can be unlocked.

Fortnite Week 5 challenge: Gorgeous Gorge waterfall

Aquaman shirtless style in Fortnite

Step #1- Buy the Season 3 Battle Pass and complete the previous five Aquaman challenges and unlock the outfit in the game.

(Ignore this step, if you have already completed the previous challenges)

Step #2- Jump from the battle bus, and go towards the Gorgeous Gorge waterfall, which is located in between The Authority and Lazy Lakes. Here is a map for the exact location of this place:

Fortnite Gorgeous Gorge waterfall location (Image Credit: GameSpot)

Step #3- After reaching the top of the waterfall, start swimming and then dive from the waterfall wearing the Aquaman Outfit to notice the change.

Step #4- As you land in the water below, you will unlock the new style in-game and see the shirtless Arthur Curry style of Aquaman.

Water levels are slowly decreasing day by day, and Fortnite players are waiting for cars to be introduced in the game. However, Atlantis will be also coming soon into the game and thus, there might be a season finale which sees Aquaman and Black Manta fighting in-game. Even though it is mere speculation at this point, players can expect some very interesting events to happen over the next few days.

