Fortnite: Free ‘Molten Pickaxe’ redemption codes – Are they real?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is reaching its peak form and Aquaman and Black Manta skins will soon be available in the game. The water-themed season is slowly witnessing the decrease of water levels on the map which will gradually bring cars on to the map.

Cosmetics and Emotes have been the very soul of the game, and Fortnite has shown the variety of different cosmetics they can bring to the game. There is for everyone in Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite: 'Toxic Community & rip-offs' - The internet on what they dislike about the game

Recently a bunch of free ‘Molten Pickaxe’ redemption codes were found on the internet which allegedly provided the user with the free in-game pickaxe.

Is 'Molten Pickaxe' a real item in Fortnite?

The Molten pickaxe is a concept art made by Pyne and is not available in the game. However, many websites are scamming younger players into buying the codes for this imaginary item in the game.

Here is a tweet by Pyne reflecting on the same:

BE CAREFUL! THERE IS A FAKE WEBSITE THAT SELLS 'BLAZE PICKAXE CODES'



⚠️ THIS IS MY CONCEPT! THIS IS NOT REAL! ⚠️ https://t.co/f6VSEDqNeX — Pyne (@nxtpyne) July 15, 2020

The scammer even went on to print fake codes and took a picture of it to make it look like the real deal. A lot of gamers took the picture of the pickaxe and posted it on social media platforms to try to verify the existence of the item in the game.

⚠️Attention To all of the Fortnite Community!⚠️



there has been this picture going around, this picture is not real and there isn't codes for a "Molten Raiders revenge.



This Pickaxe is a concept Made by @nxtpyne and not a real Pickaxe.



(RT & Share To spread awareness) pic.twitter.com/RZDOcKD3vA — Storm - Fortnite Leaks (@StormLeak) July 15, 2020

Advertisement

The creator of the concept art, i.e Pyne, as well as iFireMonkey, a credible leaker on twitter, quickly posted about it to prevent the scam from spreading in the Fortnite community.

No. Anyone posting saying they have "cards", "codes", or anything about this pickaxe is fake.



The pickaxe doesn't even exist as it's a concept made by @nxtpyne, not an official item in the game. https://t.co/BRIqe6wn6J — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 16, 2020

Gamers are requested not to fall in the trap of these malicious scams and only buy cosmetic items from the in-game store.

Also read: Fortnite: SypherPK ranks every weapon in the game from ‘Super OP’ to ‘Trash’