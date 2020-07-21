Fortnite: Epic delays addition of cars yet again

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been a season of missed opportunities for Epic Games. And now, the introduction of cars in the game has been delayed yet again. Previously, different challenges like collect the rings were disabled due to a bug, and it was automatically completed for all players.

While credible leakers pointed towards 21st July (today) as the date when Fortnite would finally witness the arrival of cars, the new v13.30 update did not see any vehicles in-game. This means that Epic has postponed the introduction of cars.

So when are cars coming to Fortnite?

Cars should be activated on or before Thursday, July 23rd! — Merl (@Merl) July 21, 2020

According to Merl, a Fortnite leaker on Twitter, cars might come into the game on or before 23rd July. While there is no rock-solid information on the matter yet, we can soon expect to see the arrival of cars in the game at some point.

Car-related sound clues added in Fortnite

With the new update, a lot of new skins have come in, and some new TikTok-related emotes might also be coming soon. Also, many Gas Station sound clues were discovered as being added to the game.

all the GasPump sounds ! pic.twitter.com/hecqeSRMbD — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

As seen in the above tweet, FortTory, another popular Fortnite data miner, gave a few samples of these in-game sounds, which further shed light on Epic's plans to add cars soon.

Another regular leaker, HYPEX, disclosed a few details about the interactions of cars in the game as well, and by the looks of it, you cannot kill an enemy while driving over them, and they will instead bounce off.

Here is a tweet showcasing the details that he provided:

Infos about the upcoming cars:



- if you hit a player so hard, you can bounce out of the car

- it does 200 damage when it explodes from close range & 50 from long range

- if you hit a player, they bounce — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Cars getting removed in Risky Reels

Epic has already hinted that Midas might be alive, after an encounter with a Shark in the season's trailer. Also, many cars and the watercolour started changing to Gold. However, with the current update, there are no cars present.

Maybe Epic is trying to separate the non-drivable vehicles from the ones that will be added to the game in the future to avoid confusion among players, or there might be another twist in the storyline of Fortnite Season 3.

