Fortnite: SypherPK debunks the new map changes - Atlantis POI and more

Fortnite Season 3 is witnessing new map changes throughout the season as the floodwater level recedes. The players can now see new Points of Interests (POIs) and roads that give hints regarding the arrival of cars in the game.

Atlantis, the home of the King of Seven Seas - Aquaman, will soon come to Fortnite as a major Point of Interest as per leaks. According to rumours, the giant whirlpool on the top left corner of the map will be replaced by Atlantis.

The final look of the Season 3 map showcases the exact location of the ruins on the map. It is also speculated that Aquaman and his Atlantean army of fish sticks could be introduced as a new skin/style in the game.

SypherPK throws light on the recent map changes in Fortnite

SypherPK made a very informative video on the recent map changes. He started the video by showcasing how major Points of Interests (POIs) like Slurpy Swamps and Weeping Woods emerged from the water.

He also dropped information regarding the mysterious ship that the community was hoping will crush the dam soon, but changed its direction. The fans are now wondering about its existence in the game.

Later, he shared his thoughts on the leaks surrounding the existence of Atlantis and made an educated guess about the exact location of the POI on the map. SypherPK is excited about the arrival of cars in the game and is eagerly waiting for them.

