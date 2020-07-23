Fortnite Season 3 Leaks: Atlantean Fishstick, cars files added, new fishing rods and more

Fortnite Season 3 has reached its halfway mark, and the leaks are all over the place. Some players are making theories about the Space Shuttle that crashed into the northern waters of the map and what it could mean for the Season 3 storyline. As per rumours, 'Siona' might also be connected to the Marauders in Fortnite.

Also read: 5 times when streamers accidentally went live.

Apart from fan theories, many leaks have been making the rounds on the Internet as well.

Atlantean FishStick skin coming to the game soon

As per the latest leaks, Atlantis POI should be coming to the game very soon. The location was also teased by Epic Games when Aquaman and Black Manta were released in the game. We might get to see a new fishstick style or a new Atlantean Fishstick skin in the game soon.

Sorry for being late, pak1010 got decrypted and here is the fish available in todays item-shop! | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/u8BfU4SI8M — Sizzy // Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) July 23, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Season 3: All Week 6 Challenges location, tasks, and other details.

Cars in Fortnite

Vast Blast revealed a lot of information about the upcoming cars in the game.

Advertisement

(3/3)

-On explode:

--Deals 800 damage to buildings.

--Deals 200 damage to players (close range).

--Deals 50 damage to players (long range). — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

Cars are much-awaited vehicles that are coming shortly to Fortnite and will make mobilization much smoother. Players will be able to visit Gas Stations to refuel the cars. Here is a look at the kill feed messages that will appear once they are added to the game.

Cars Info | #Fortnite



New kill feed strings related to cars added this update.

Credit: @SexyNutella_ pic.twitter.com/qSCZZxxRFT — Matthew (@MattTheo_) July 22, 2020

New Fishing Rods coming to Fortnite

HYPEX, a popular Fortnite leaker, has found some new files in the game's directory named as 'RodPro'. The fishing rods that we currently use in the game have their name set to just 'rod'.

Looks like we might get a new "Advanced" type of Fishing Rods soon..



this fishing rod codename was added this update "RodPro", compared to the original fishing rod codename "Rod". — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2020

Also read: 3 biggest controversies of Pokimane's streaming career so far.

Fortnite Season 3 storyline and Coral Buddies

The game's storyline has reached an exciting stage. We can now see the Space Shuttle with an unknown character stuck inside.

Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credit-Forbes)

The Coral Buddies are living peacefully on the island where their civilization is slowly advancing to the stone age. Players can donate 300 brick material to them and see an in-game pyramid.

There are some other Egyptian references as well, which suggest that Season 4 could be based on an Egyptian theme. However, these are just rumours, and we will have to wait till Season 3 gets over in Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite: Epic delays addition of cars yet again.