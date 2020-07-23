Fortnite is finally moving towards the end of Season 3 as the water slowly recedes, new locations and points of interests are revealed. As is tradition every Thursday, Fortnite Week 6 challenges are here and the are fairly easy to complete.

iFiremonkey on twitter revealed the Fortnite week 6 challenges shortly after the v13.30 update went live yesterday, allowing players to prepare for the upcoming tasks.

Fortnite Week 6 Challenges - Full list:

1) Deal damage at Rickety Rig (500)

2) Eliminations at Pleasant Park (3)

3) Land at The Authority and finish Top 25 (1)

4) Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

5) Catch a weapon at Stack Shack (1)

Advertisement

6) Search Chests (10)

7) Search Chests (100)

8) Search Ammo Boxes at Salty Springs (7)

9)Search Chests at Lazy Lake (7)

Also read: Fortnite: Epic delays addition of cars yet again

In this article, we will look at how to complete these challenges and earn the experience points to grind your battle pass and unlock new rewards.

List of Fortnite Week 6 Challenges and how to complete them

Challenge #1- Deal Damage at Rickety Rig

Rickety Rig is situated at the bottom left corner of the map beside Fortilla. Players need to land at the locations and deal damage (500) to players to complete the challenge in the game.

Challenge #2- Eliminations at Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is fully out of the water now and it has again become a hotspot for players to land and loot in-game. You need to get three eliminations at this point to complete this challenge in the game.

Challenge #3- Land at The Authority and finish Top 25

Players need to land at the Authority which is a popular drop spot for experienced gamers and finish top 25 in the match before getting eliminated. The best way to complete this would be to land and get the choppa from the location and survive at another location with lesser enemies.

Challenge #4- Gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner

Cars are not yet added in the game but according to this challenge, it should come into Fortnite this week and players need to drive any vehicle to the catty-corner Gas Station and use it to complete it in-game.

Challenge #5- Catch a weapon at Stack Shack

This challenge might seem the hardest to do for the players who do not know where Stack Shack is on the map as it is not a named POI in Fortnite. It is a small island located between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges' western side. Once you land on the island, find a fishing rod or harpoon gun to catch a weapon from the water and complete the challenge in-game.

Also read: 3 biggest controversies of Pokimane's streaming career so far

NOTE: Other challenges include opening chests and searching ammo boxes in Salty Springs are self-explanatory and can be completed with ease. Completing these challenges will grant the players 35,000 experience points in the game.

Also read: Fortnite: Why the Pump shotgun needs to come back

Epic Games is testing v14.00(Season) for Fortnite

There is a possibility they'll add v13.50 or something, but it is usually in order, so there is also a chance they wont.



Also keep in mind: patches are added to the testing servers usually just a few weeks in advance.



Server that the bot is in btw: https://t.co/NjuQFrJg5a — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 21, 2020

According to a leak by VastBlast on twitter, he revealed that Epic Games are testing the new season in the game already that should give an idea to the gamers that there are fewer chances of delay between Season 3 and 4 and the developers are ready for the new season in Fortnite.

Also read: 5 times when streamers accidentally went live