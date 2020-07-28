Fortnite: Three secret locations to visit before they disappear next season

Fortnite is famous for strange ways of hiding secret locations and easter eggs in the game, and this season is no different. There are a few hidden places that might be season exclusive and could go away as Season 3 is coming to an end.

These hidden places are satisfying to find and have pretty good loot that makes it worth your time. Especially for newer players, these spots are the best as not many players land here, thus giving them a safe start in the game.

In this article, we will take a look at some secret locations which might go away at the end of Season 3 in Fortnite. However, do keep in mind that these are based on speculation and could be changed by Epic Games anytime.

Top three secret locations to visit before Fortnite Season 3 ends

#1 Pawntoon Ship

Pawntoon secret location in Fortnite Season 3

Pawntoon has been a centre for theories since this season's inception. This location travels all around the map and spawns randomly on its outskirts. The quality of loot and the presence of a motorboat in this ship makes it a great place for landing in Fortnite. The pawntoon ship could well be attached to the Season 3 storyline, which means its mystery might finally be solved come season end.

#2 Coral Buddies Island

Coral Buddies Civilization in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credit-Fortnite Insider)

The coral buddies aren't tough to find, but these adorable creatures bring new side quests with them this season, and players can donate a few bricks to advance their civilization. Currently, they are in the stone age and following the Egyptian theme in Fortnite. However, these beings could leave the game when the season ends, so make sure to give them a visit and complete your challenges.

#3 Atlantis (upcoming)

Atlantis is an upcoming POI in Fortnite Season 3

Atlantis is not yet on the map; however, according to leaks, it should appear when water levels have decreased completely. This location might be exclusive to Season 3, and hence, we recommend you visit this location as soon as it is available in the game.

