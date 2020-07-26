Fortnite: Space ship crash site set to introduce new side quests and a major storyline twist

Fortnite added the adorable coral buddies as a side quest in Season 3, and the players absolutely loved it. These coral buddies are growing their civilization as the Season progresses, and the players can help them out by donating some materials. However, that is not the only side quest that is planned for this Season.

Recently, a mysterious 'Space ship' was found by some reliable content creators. The Space ship was found in the water near northern Craggy Cliffs. It is speculated that as the water level will recede, the Space ship might come to the shore.

What does the Space ship crash symbolize in Fortnite?

Ancient Astronaut Idle "Sleeping" Animation!



It appears that the Astronaut is in an idle phase and he's just breathing. Maybe just in a coma after the heavy impact. pic.twitter.com/8yYRtpf7M1 — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) July 25, 2020

The Space ship crash has left the players in a dilemma. Some players think that the person who is stuck inside this Space ship might be a part of The Seven who might directly influence the storyline of Fortnite Season 3.

Space ship crash: Side quests

A Fortnite leaker, SexyNutella, revealed several details about the new side quest of the mysterious Space ship.

List of all parts you have to collect, find and Install:



- Battery Pack

- Heat Shield

- Thruster — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) July 24, 2020

It is being said that the players will be required to collect four thruster engines from all around the map. While one of them could be found near the crash site, it will be interesting to see what happens in the game after that.

The missing pieces which are the battery pack, thruster and heatshield.



The names really match up with the pictures, except that i still can't figure out why the spaceship doesn't have the missing pieces on the map "it's intact" but the parts are missing on the mesh preview. pic.twitter.com/aTZgRR523Z — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) July 25, 2020

Will the Space ship launch again from the Fortnite Island?

Breaking!



"All Leaked Space Ship Audio files" and some Strings regarding the quest. pic.twitter.com/sj9xzW6N7B — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) July 25, 2020

Players might have an option to launch the Space ship after collecting the parts that are needed to fix it. Sext Nutella has also leaked some audio files.

While there is an unknown civilian trapped inside the Space ship, a significant change in the story of Fortnite Season 3 is all set to take its due course.

