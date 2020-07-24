5 best Fortnite players who use claw grip

Fortnite players are always striving to be the best in the game, and some players even experiment with their existing layouts to find new ways of playing. While casual controller players use the standard grip, many Fortnite pros who use a joystick use the complicated claw grip in their matches.

Claw grip is a technique for holding the controller to utilise the keys faster than a standard grip. This grip provides players with the ability to press a lot of buttons while keeping their aim stable. That is why many pros and content creators are shifting to this mode of holding the controller.

While adapting to a new style might hurt or cause discomfort to newer players, it is the best style of holding the controller and performing like a beast. Don't take our word for it? Here is a list of the five best controller players who dominate the Fortnite competitive scene with the claw grip.

Five best Fortnite pros who use claw grip

#5 Upshall

Dylan Upshall showcasing his controllers (Image Credit: Upshall/YT)

Dylan Upshall is a solid Fortnite player and frequently competes in high-level tournaments. He has been making educational Fortnite videos on YouTube for some time, and uses the claw grip in most matches.

#4 FaZe Jarvis

Faze Jarvis is a controversial pick as was banned from the game last December, after using an aimbot in a public lobby in Fortnite. However, there is no denying that he is one of the best claw grip users and has made tutorials on the same on YouTube. Above is a video showcasing his take on this style.

#3 RazorX

RazorX is known for his swiftness and editing skills in Fortnite. His reflexes are arguably one of the best, and he is an advocate of the claw grip. You can see him in this video, building and editing in Fortnite using this style.

#2 FaZe Sway

FaZe Sway is a fast builder and aggressive player. His aim is impeccable, and the ability to navigate through his build is a rare skill to master. He likes to dominate opponents and strike fear in them.

#1 Aydan

Aydan is a professional Fortnite player who's game sense separates him from others. He reads their movements and changes up his strategies to overthrow enemies, doing all this with a claw grip in all his Fortnite matches.

